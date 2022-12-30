Women’s Basketball Falls Short at UMBC 73-69

Next Game: Bryant University 1/1/2023 | 2 p.m ESPN+ Jan. 01 (Sun) / 2 pm Bryant University History

BALTIMORE, Md . – Host UMBC (4-8, 1-1 AE) went on an 11-0 run Midway through the fourth period and held off Binghamton (7-7, 0-1 AE) 73-69 in an America East Women’s basketball game on Thursday evening at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game tipped off the start of conference play for both teams.

Keelah Dixon led four UMBC players in double figures with 19 points. She shot 7-for-10 from the field and drained three three-point field goals in the process. KK White added 16 points, followed by Scoop Smith with 11 points and Kiara Bell with 10 points.

For Binghamton, senior guard Denai Bowman finished with a team-best 19 points and in the process, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. It was the first of two free throws at the 2:04 mark of the first period that made Bowman the 19th player in program history to reach the milestone.

Bowman also finished with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. She played a game-high 39 minutes.

Joining Bowman in double figures for the Bearcats were redshirt freshman guards Ella Wanzer with 14 points, sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman with 12 points and redshirt freshman Jadyn Weltz with 11 points. Coleman also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

In a game that featured 13 ties and six lead changes, Bowman put the Bearcats up 56-54 on a driving jumper with 8:13 left in regulation. From there, however, UMBC went on their 11-0 run to go up 65-56. Four different Retriever players scored during that stretch.

The Bearcats roared back, pulling to within 71-69 on a Bowman jumper with 19 seconds left in regulation. She scored eight of her points in the final four minutes of the fourth period.

Bell made one of two free throws with 16 seconds remaining, padding the lead to 72-69. After a Binghamton missed three-point field goal attempt, White iced the game with a free throw with five seconds to go.

Senior forward Clare Traeger finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

UMBC finished with a 44-30 advantage in points in the paint and a 16-6 edge in second chance points.

Binghamton hosts Bryant on Sunday at 2 pm at the Events Center. It will mark the Bearcats’ first-ever game on New Year’s Day.

NOTES: Bowman is the first Binghamton player to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career since Kai Moon at Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 23, 2019. She is also the 12th player to hit the milestone since the program moved up to the NCAA Division I level in 2001.