Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against Maine 50-46

VESTAL, NY – Adrianna Smith turned in a 17-point, 15-rebound, three-assist, four-steal, two-block performance, lifting Maine (9-9, 5-1 AE) to a 50-46 win over Binghamton (10-10, 3-4 AE) in an America East Women’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

Smith had seven of her points in the decisive fourth quarter as the Black Bears came from behind for the win. She was the only Maine player to reach double figures in scoring.

Binghamton was led by the sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman , who scored a team-best 16 points. Redshirt freshman forward Jadyn Weltz notched her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forward Clare Traeger meanwhile, tied Smith for the game high with 15 rebounds.

Senior guard Denai Bowman finished with 10 points, a pair of assists, two rebounds and two blocks. She now has 1,072 points for her career and moves into 16th place all time in Binghamton program history. Against Maine, she surpassed Rebecca Carmody, who scored 1,068 points between 2015-19.

After falling behind 27-20 at the half, the Bearcats outscored Maine 17-8 in the third period to take a 37-35 lead. Coleman scored 10 of her points during that stretch and the Bearcats as a team shot 41 percent from the field (7-of-17).

The lead swung back and Forth over the first six minutes of the final period, but Maine got the separation it needed with a 7-0 run to go up 48-43 with 2:23 left to go. Caroline Bornemann scored four of the Black Bears’ points during that spurt.

Bowman brought the Bearcats to within 48-45 with 51 seconds left to go and a free throw by Weltz trimmed the deficit to 48-46 with four seconds remaining.

Smith, however, iced the game with a pair of made free throws with three seconds left on the clock.

“We got to play four quarters,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “I love our battle and I love how we fight but we have to take care of business in every quarter we play. Maine pressured us a little bit but we got away from attacking the basket.”

The two teams were evenly matched throughout the game. There were four ties and eight lead changes.

The Bearcats outscored Maine 26-24 in the paint and held a 12-8 advantage in points off of turnovers. Maine finished with a 9-4 lead in bench points and a 9-6 edge in second-chance points.

Binghamton travels to Vermont on Wednesday for a 6 pm game.