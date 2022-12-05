Women’s Basketball falls on the road to No. 23 Oklahoma – The Oxford Eagle

Women’s Basketball falls on the road to No. 23 Oklahoma Published 5:18 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball defeats Alabama A&M at the SJB Pavilion Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Oxford. (Kiana Dale)

NORMAN, Okla. – In a big road test for the Ole Miss Women’s basketball team, the Rebels fell short to No. 23 Oklahoma after a defensive battle on Sunday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma, 59-69.

Ole Miss (7-2) forced 19 turnovers against the Sooners (7-1) but was unable to control the Oklahoma offense. It was a high-attempt shooting game from both sides of the court with both teams putting up over 60 shots from the field.

Leading for Ole Miss, Angel Baker Secured 22 points, shooting 50 percent from the field. Baker brought down a season-high of nine rebounds, eight of them being defensive.

from the arc, Snudda Collins locked in back-to-back games with five threes. Collins’ five contests from beyond the arc tie her season high for the third time this year.

The game began with a back-and-forth defensive battle with both teams going scoreless from the field for the first three minutes of the game. The Ole Miss defense forced seven turnovers out of Oklahoma in just the first 10 minutes of the game.

On the Offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss trailed for the majority of the first, but two consecutive completions from the far line for Collins tied the game back. A put-back at the buzzer by Tyia Singleton put the Rebels in the lead at 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The Sooners didn’t stay down long, going on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter. Ole Miss was sparked by an Elauna Eaten three to put them at the half with an eight-point deficit at 28-34.

Coming out of the half, a made layup by Rita Igbokwe got the Rebels rolling. Two back-to-back threes made by Baker and Collins gave Ole Miss a 6-0 lead right out of the half and tied the game back up. Igbokwe secured four of her six points in the third.

Another bucket from the arc by Collins put Ole Miss down by three at the end of the third quarter and looking towards the final 10 minutes gained the ball back on its side.

In the fourth, Myah Taylor drove the ball down for a layup to take the lead for the first time since Midway in the second quarter. However, the Sooners responded back quickly and went on an 11-0 run in some of the final minutes of the game to secure the 69-59 win.

The Rebels have a week-long break before returning home at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday, December 11, where they will face off with Jacksonville State at 1 pm CT. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on the SEC Network.