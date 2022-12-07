Women’s Basketball Falls on the Road at Tennessee

Next Game: at North Alabama 12/15/2022 | 7:00 p.m WFLI December 15 (Thu) / 7:00 p.m at North Alabama History

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chattanooga head Coach Shawn Poppie was able to get several of his players off the bench Tuesday night in a lopsided 69-39 loss to Tennessee on the Lady Vols home court.

While the first half was not ideal with Tennessee able to put together three runs of at least eight points, the second half saw the Mocs a lot more competitive on the court.

The score was tied at the start with Chattanooga taking its only lead, 4-2, just over a minute into the game. Tennessee would quickly get back out front, but Abbey Cornelius connected on a short jumper to tie the game 6-6 with seven minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Tennessee pulled away with a 9-0 run over the next 3:15 to lead 15-6 with 2:49 to play in the first. Yazz Wazeerud-Din broke the run with a pair of free throws, but the Lady Vols put together its Longest run of the game, 11-0, starting with 1:38 to play in the first and running over to the 7:44 mark of the second, stretching the advantage to 26-8.

In the third, the teams matched up 14-14. Five different Chattanooga players scored in the frame, but Tennessee was able to keep the advantage in the double digits and push it even further in the fourth.

The Mocs started the third quarter with a wide-open 3-pointer from Sigrun Olafsdottir . The teams would trade off baskets throughout the period.

The final frame opened with UTC outscoring Tennessee 5-3, but the Lady Vols scored eight points over the next 1:49 to push their lead to 62-34 midway through the period.

Karsen Murphy drained one of her two 3-pointers to halt the run and Brooke Hampel added a slicing move to the basket for the Mocs final points of the game.

Wazeerud-Din led Chattanooga with 12 points and four assists. She was 4-of-11 from the field and perfect from the free throw line, sinking all four attempts.

Abbey Cornelius , playing in her hometown for the final time of her career, chipped in nine points and three rebounds. Addie Grace Porter led Chattanooga on the boards for the fifth time this season with six rebounds.

Chattanooga shot 30.4 percent for the night and was 3-of-12 from the 3-point line while making 8-of-11 free throws.

Tennessee shot 46.6 percent from the field and was led by Jordan Horston with 14 points. 11 of the Lady Vols 12 players who saw action were able to score. Jillian Hollingshead added nine points and five rebounds while Jasmine Powell matched Porter on the boards with a team-high six.

Chattanooga remains on the road. The team begins Finals Wednesday and will resume play on the road at North Alabama on December 15.

TEAM RECORDS

Chattanooga: 6-5

Tennessee: 5-5

SERIES RECORD

Tennessee leads the series 23-2

FROM HEAD COACH SHAWN POPPIE

On the play of the second half

“We got outscored 18-10 in the fourth. We went through a little stretch there, we got three or four really good looks. I thought we finally executed and made the right passes, as the quick one-mores and we just missed a couple of shots. I was happy with where we’d gotten it.”

MOCS TOP STATS

– Yazz led UTC in scoring for the sixth time.

– Addie Grace Porter was the Mocs top rebounder for the fifth time this season. She tied for the game-high for rebounding.

