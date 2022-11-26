Women’s Basketball Falls on the Road at Syracuse, 65-48

Next Game: Temple 11/27/2022 | 4 p.m Nov. 27 (Sun) / 4 pm Temple

SYRACUSE, NY – The Bucknell Women’s basketball team limited Syracuse to just six points in the first quarter and led through the early minutes of the second, but the Orange pulled away in the second half to win 65-48 at the JMA Wireless Dome Friday evening. Bucknell (2-4) suffered from a (2-for-21) showing from 3-point range.

Syracuse was 24-of-60 for the game, including shooting 58.8 percent in the second quarter and 50 percent in the third. The Orange also held a 40-34 edge on the glass.

Dyaisha Fair led the Orange with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting. She had 20 of Syracuse’s 28 points in the first half.

Cecelia Collins scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting for Bucknell. The sophomore went 6-for-7 at the foul line. As a team, Bucknell went 10-for-11 at the free throw line and shot 33.3 percent overall. Isabella King was also in double figures with 10 points, sinking both of Bucknell’s threes. Freshmen Blake Matthews and Grace Sullivan each grabbed six rebounds.

Bucknell opened the game with a 10-2 lead thanks to a cold 1-for-11 start by the Orange. Syracuse also committed seven of its 13 turnovers in the opening frame, but it was a 14-2 run to start that lasted well into the second quarter that gave the Orange the lead for good. After trailing by 16 in the third quarter, Bucknell got the deficit down to 12 heading into the fourth, but Syracuse outscored the Bison 17-12 over the final 10 minutes.

The 65 points represented Syracuse’s lowest scoring output of the season.

The Bison saw open looks from three throughout the game, but they missed on their first eight attempts before King finally sank one 3:22 remaining in the first half that helped keep the deficit to single digits at 28-20 going into the break. It was one of just four shots the Bison made in the second quarter as they knocked down 28.6 percent from the field.

Syracuse was 10-of-17 in the second, with Fair going 7-for-10 and scoring 16 of the team’s 22 points.

Syracuse opened the third quarter on an 11-1 run to grow its lead to 16 by the 7:33 mark. King’s second three cut the deficit back down to 12 with under a minute to go in the frame. Bucknell entered the fourth trailing 48-36.

Another 7-0 run to start the fourth gave the Orange their largest lead of the game to that point at 55-36, and they’d stretch it to a 23-point lead with 4:29 to go, but Bucknell held them scoreless the rest of the way.

“There was a brief message after the game in the locker room, and part of that was we can’t shoot 2-for-21 and beat anybody, let alone an ACC team,” said head Coach Trevor Woodruff . “The positive is we ran good offense and got good looks. The bad news is we didn’t make any.”

Bucknell Returns home to host Temple at 4 pm on Sunday, Nov. 27. It’s the first of three straight home games for the Bison.