Women’s Basketball Falls Late at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s basketball team fell 56-54 at Belmont Wednesday night despite leading until the final 25 seconds in the game. Belmont rallied in the fourth quarter at the Curb Event Center to edge the Mocs in the final minute.

Chattanooga’s record Evens out at 1-1 in the young season while Belmont claims the season-opening win to move to 1-0.

The Mocs led throughout the game, starting with a 7-0 run. Chattanooga’s lead would not hit double-digits until the middle of the third where the Mocs would eventually build up to its largest lead.

Addie Grace Porter started the third off with a 3-pointer that sparked a 12-2 run by the Mocs. Destiny McClendon hit a short jumper four-and-a-half minutes later, capping off the run to put UTC up 41-27 with 5:07 to play in the third.

UTC would hold to that advantage into the fourth, but the Bruins began chipping away at the Mocs on both ends of the court.

Leading 49-38 with 6:41 to play, Belmont mounted its comeback. A 15-4 Bruin run tied the game at 53-53 with 1:42 to play. Nine Chattanooga miscues turned in to 14 points for Belmont while the Bruins also made 11 of its 13 chances from the Charity stripe.

The Mocs led 54-53 with 1:19 on the clock. However, 26 seconds later, UTC would suffer a blow with the disqualification of Abbey Cornelius with her fifth foul. Her replacement, Karsen Murphy would suffer the same fate 28 seconds later, putting Wells back on the line.

Her first free throw tied the game while the second handed the Bruins the lead for good. Sydni Harvey added one more free throw to keep it a two-point game with 16 seconds to play.

The Mocs called time to advance the ball and Drew up the final play, however, the ball didn’t drop as time closed out on Chattanooga.

Chattanooga shot 44.9 percent for the game including a 77.8 percent performance in the third quarter and starting the game making 9-of-15 (64.3%).

Yazz Wazeerud-Din led the Mocs for a second straight night with 20 points. She added five rebounds. Addie Grace Porter had 10 points for UTC and grabbed eight rebounds while dishing out three assists.

Abbey Cornelius had eight points and six rebounds along with three assists, two steals and three blocked shots.

Belmont was held to a 28.1 percent shooting performance but had multiple opportunities from the free throw line making 16-of-23. Wells matched Wazeerud-Din for the game high with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Chattanooga Returns home to host Austin Peay Saturday, November 12 at 7:00 pm The Mocs football team will be hosting #9 Samford. Purchase a tri-pack to attend both games Saturday and the men’s basketball game on Thursday.

MOCS TRI-PACK TICKET DEAL

The final home football weekend has two friends at home as well as men’s and women’s basketball competing in the Roundhouse. For just $25, fans get tickets to all three games with men’s basketball on Thursday, Nov. 10, and football and Women’s hoops in action on Saturday the 12th.

MBB vs. Oakland City, 7 p.m

FB vs. Samford, 1:30 p.m

WBB vs. Austin Peay, 7 p.m

Tickets can be purchased online at gomocs.com/tickets.

