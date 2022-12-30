Women’s Basketball Falls in First C-USA Road Contest at Middle Tennessee

Next Game: at Louisiana Tech 12/31/2022 | 3:00 p.m CUSA.tv December 31 (Sat) / 3:00 p.m at Louisiana Tech History

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Despite holding Middle Tennessee to just 12% shooting in the opening quarter, Charlotte Women’s basketball couldn’t fight off a couple of timely runs sparked by three-point shooting in a 71-46 Conference USA loss on Thursday night.

“First thing I’ll say is I don’t think the score is indicative of how well we played in stretches of this game,” began Head Coach Cara Consuegra . “We had it down to three in the third quarter, came out really strong and executed our defensive game plan fairly well. We improved today, we need to take confidence from that and continue to improve.”

GREAT START AGAIN

Charlotte (5-6, 1-1 C-USA) got off to another great start on Thursday night to take a 16-11 lead after the opening 10 minutes. Keanna Rembert got the night started 30 seconds into the night before the first four points from Dazia Lawrence and two by Jada McMillian gave the Niners an 8-2 lead just under four minutes in. The same trio extended the lead to 13-9 with 2:09 remaining before McMillian closed out the quarter with a three-point play for their five-point lead. Charlotte’s defense was incredible holding Middle Tennessee (9-2, 2-0) to just 3-of-25 from the floor equaling a 12% shooting percentage while 3-25 12% while shooting 64% on the other end.

2Q RUN FOR HOSTS

Jacee Busick hit a corner three at the 8:16 mark of the second to make it a six-point lead before Tracey Hueston’s layup at the 7:45 mark kept the Niners in front 21-16. After Hueston’s bucket, the Blue Raiders went on a 15-2 run to close out the period while holding the Niners to no points over a seven-minute span until Lawrence broke it up on a layup with 32 seconds before the break.

DOWN TO THREE IN THE THIRD

Charlotte fought back in the third to get the lead down to just three before the Blue Raiders closed out on a 7-0 run hitting a couple of triples in the process. Mya McGraw had back-to-back buckets before Busick hit a big three from the corner. Hueston, along with a three from Tamia Davis cut it to 41-38 before the run to end the third.

MOMENTUM CARRIED OVER

Middle Tennessee used a 10-2 start to keep the momentum on their side with a pair of McGraw free throws providing the only two points through the first five minutes. Nia Young hit a jumper with exactly three minutes to play while Angel Middleton making her season debut, provided the last point from the Charity stripe with 103 seconds left.

BOX SCORE

McMillian led the Niners with nine on the night followed by seven from Rembert and Lawrence and six from McGraw and Busick. Charlotte shot 39% on the night to Middle Tennessee’s 37.5%, but the Blue Raiders used seven three-pointers and a whopping 16 points from the free throw line.

RUSTON AWAITS

Charlotte now heads to Ruston, Louisiana to face Louisiana Tech to wrap up the road trip and calendar year on Saturday. Tip time is set for 3:00 pm eastern.