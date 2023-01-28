Women’s Basketball Falls in CAA Opener

Next Game: at Stony Brook 1/6/2023 | 6:30 p.m Jan. 06 (Fri) / 6:30 pm at Stony Brook

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel guard Keishana Washington scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half as UNCW dropped a 71-47 decision to the Dragons in the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s basketball opener on Thursday night at Trask Coliseum.

The Dragons (9-3, 1-0 CAA) rattled off their fourth straight win while the Seahawks (3-9, 0-1 CAA) dropped their second straight contest.

Washington, the league’s Preseason Player of the Year and the nation’s top scorer, was one of two Drexel starters to reach double figures along with guard Maura Hendrixson’s 10 points.

Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble delivered 11 points and came up with three steals for the Seahawks, who shot 43.2 percent (19-of-44) from the field.

The Dragons, who shot a season-best 57.7 percent (30-of-52), built a double-digit lead, 26-16, early in the second quarter when guard Grace O’Neill sank a three-pointer with 8:04 left in the period. The triple was part of a 16-3 Drexel run over a three-and-a-half-minute stretch that swelled the lead to 37-19.

UNCW, trailing 42-24 at halftime, cut the deficit to 15 on a Carrie Gross Trifecta at the 4:24 mark in the third quarter. The Dragons then notched 13 of the final 15 points to close the period to carry a comfortable 61-35 advantage into the final 10 minutes.

The Seahawks are idle until next Friday, Jan. 6, when they hit the road for a game at new-league member Stony Brook on Long Island at 6:30 pm

GAME NOTES: The Seahawks were 2-5 in December … UNCW dropped its CAA opener for the third straight year … Lexi Jackson hauled in a game-high seven rebounds … The Seahawks held a 29-20 advantage on the glass … UNCW outscored Drexel 12-10 in the fourth quarter … Attendance was 563.





