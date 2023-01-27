Women’s Basketball Falls at Rutgers in OT

Next Game: at Maryland 1/30/2023 | 6 P.M Big Ten Network Penn State Sports Network Jan. 30 (Mon) / 6 PM at Maryland History

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Five Lady Lions finished with double digits as Penn State (12-9, 3-7) fell 86-82 in overtime at Rutgers (9-13, 3-7) in Jersey Mike’s Arena Thursday night.

Penn State started the game hot, shooting 63 percent from the field and closed out the first quarter with a 14-4 run, including a Taniyah Thompson three at the buzzer.

Rutgers took the lead for the first time in the final two minutes of the second quarter while shooting 57%. Despite the run, the Scarlet Knights only took a brief two-point lead before a Leilani Kapinus free throw and a Shay Ciezki a buzzer beating coast-to-coast layup brought Penn State a 33-32 lead at the break.

The third quarter featured four ties and two lead changes. Penn State ran into foul trouble midway through giving Rutgers opportunities at the line. Despite a series of split trips, the Scarlet Knights grabbed a two-possession advantage with a 13-for-18 outing at the stripe.

In the fourth, Rutgers made back-to-back treys for their largest lead of eight. Scoring went back-and-forth until the Lady Lions went on a six-point run to even the score. With 23 seconds left, the Scarlet Knights made a second chance jumper, but Johnasia Cash evened it again, faking a handoff to Makenna Marisa and then driving for a left-handed layup. Rutgers missed their game-winning try from the arc sending the Lady Lions to their third overtime game of the season.

In overtime, both sides traded the lead, but it was Rutgers who came out victorious, closing out the game with a 6-0 run.

NOTES

Marisa had a game-high 24 points, her 75 th double digit game and her 33 rd career game with 20+ points.

double digit game and her 33 career game with 20+ points. Alexa Williamson finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. It marked the 35 th career game in double figures.

finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. It marked the 35 career game in double figures. With 10 points and seven rebounds, Thompson had her eighth game at PSU in double digits and 70 th overall.

overall. Kapinus recorded 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, her 13 th game this season with 3+ steals.

game this season with 3+ steals. The third assist she notched was the 100 th of her career.

of her career. Adding 12 points was Ciezki, who now has 13 double figure games in her freshman campaign.

The last time Penn State had five players score in double digits was against Delaware State (Nov. 16, 2021): Makenna Marisa (30), Niya Beverley (17), Tova Sabel (17), Enter Camden (14) and Shay Hagans (12).

UP NEXT

Penn State stays on the road to face T-No.10/No. 11 Maryland Monday at 6 pm on the Big Ten Network.