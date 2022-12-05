Women’s Basketball falls at Rhode Island

Next Game: Fordham University 12/8/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+/3 92.9 The Ticket December 08 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Fordham University History

Kingston, RI — Jaycie Christopher registered a career-high 12 points in Maine’s 63-43 loss at Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.

Christopher tallied all 12 of her points from beyond the arc as the freshmen went 4-for-4 from three point range. Serah Hodgson joined Christopher in double-figures with 10 points.

The Black Bears, who forced 17 turnovers on the afternoon, finished the game 16-of-54 (37%) from the floor, 7-of-19 from downtown. The Rams shot 49 percent in their win and controlled the boards by a 40-23 advantage.

Rhode Island began the game with its largest run of the afternoon as it jumped out to a 9-0 advantage, ultimately leading to a 15-4 edge after the first quarter.

The Rams stretched the lead out to 13 early in the second. A pair of buckets from Caroline Bornemann cut the deficit back down to nine with 6:57 left in the half.

Two late free throws by Hodgson sent Maine into the half trailing by 12.

Rhode Island advanced its lead to 16 midway through the third.

The Black Bears answered Rhode Island’s third quarter run with one of their own. Christopher started the 6-0 Sprint with a triple. Sarah Talon slashed into the paint for a bucket while drawing a foul. Talon’s free throw cut the lead down to 10 late in the third.

Maine was unable to tighten the gap any further as a strong fourth quarter by the Rams put the game out of reach, ending with a 63-43 final.

The Black Bears return to action on Thursday, Dec. 8 when they host Fordham at The Pit at 7 pm

