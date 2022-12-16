Women’s Basketball Falls at Radford, 67-60

Radford scored the game’s first five points and never trailed to hand the UNCW Women’s basketball team a 67-60 setback on Sunday afternoon at the Dedmon Center.

The Highlanders evened their record at 3-3 this season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, dipped to 1-4 overall in 2022-23.

Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble led all scorers with 16 points. Graduate guard Carrie Gross followed with 15 markers while the junior guard/forward tandem of Britany Range and Lexi Jackson each posted a career-high 11 points for the Seahawks, who shot 34.3 percent (24-of-70) from the floor.

Radford forward Rachel LaLonde paced the Highlanders, who converted at a 45.1 percent (23-of-51) pace, with 13 points. Freshman guard Ashlyn Traylor recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds with fellow freshman Olivia Wagner (10) also scoring in double figures.

The Seahawks, trailing 51-38 after the third period, cut the deficit to single digits with two quick scores by Jackson and Gross in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Highlanders’ Carmen Williams and Wagner then drained two three-pointers following a timeout to push the lead back to 13, 57-44, with 7:18 to go.

UNCW made a late push over the final 2:39 of play, outscoring the Highlanders, 9-2, in the final minutes. Radford, however, ran out of the clock following a Gross lay-in with 18 seconds left to seal his second straight win.

The Seahawks chipped away following the Highlanders’ 5-0 opening spurt to trail 7-6 with 6:30 to go in the first quarter. Radford then scored seven unanswered points over a 2:47 stretch to make it 14-6 with 3:43 left in the opening period.

Radford built a double-digit lead, 29-19, on a Tatiana Beaumont three-pointer with 2:04 in the second quarter. The sophomore guard connected on another triple at the buzzer to give the Highlanders a 34-23 advantage at the intermission.

Range converted a layup to start the third quarter before the Highlanders scored eight of the next 10 points to go ahead 42-27 at the 6:05 mark.

The Seahawks next return home on Thursday for an 11 am Matinee vs. Winthrop. The game will serve as UNCW’s annual Seahawks Tomorrow event with children from local elementary schools in attendance.