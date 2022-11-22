Women’s Basketball Falls at Penn State

Next Game: Bucknell 11/25/2022 | 7 P.M ACCNX Nov. 25 (Fri) / 7 PM Bucknell

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first road game of the 2022-23 season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night. The Orange were led by Dyaisha Fair who tallied a team-high 20 points.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED:

The game was decided in the fourth quarter as Penn State out-scored the Orange 37-14 across the final 10 minutes. The Nittany Lions took the lead for good with 5:33 to play

HYMAN AND FAIR LEAD THE WAY

Teisha Hyman and Dyaisha Fair came out firing on all cylinders in the first half. The Orange backcourt combined for 23 of Syracuse’s 41 points in the opening 20 minutes. The duo finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively. The pair combined for 39 points behind 14-of-31 shooting and the second-straight game Fair has scored 20 or more points.

BEYOND THE ARC

Syracuse had a season-high nine 3-point field goals. The Orange made their first three attempts from beyond the arc and Dyaisha Fair and Teisha Hyman combined for five of them. Syracuse’s previous season high was five.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

– Syracuse moves to 4-1 overall.

– Dyaisha Fair had her second-straight 20-point game.

– Dariauna Lewis returned to the starting lineup after missing last Thursday’s game due to illness.