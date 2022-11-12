Women’s Basketball Falls At Oakland

Next Game: at Indiana State 11/16/2022 | 6 p.m ESPN+ CMU Sports Properties Radio Network Nov. 16 (Wed) / 6 pm at Indiana State

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Oakland outscored Central Michigan, 45-33, in the second half on Saturday in handing the Chippewas a 71-60 nonconference Women’s basketball loss at the Golden Grizzlies’ O’Rena.

The Chippewas (0-2) play at Indiana State on Wednesday, Nov. 16 (6 pm) and then return home to McGuirk Arena to entertain Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 19 (1 p.m.).

Sydney Harris scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Chippewas on Saturday. Jahari Smith added 11 points and Jnaya Walker had eight points and six assists.

Junior Rochelle Norris, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Virginia Tech, had nine points in her first game as a Chippewa.

CMU committed 22 turnovers, was whistled for 31 fouls, and made just four of its 15 (26.7 percent) of its 3-point attempts.

Bridget Utberg’s 3-pointer with 6:11 to play in the third quarter put the Chippewas in front, 40-36. It was the first career 3-pointer for Utberg, a freshman guard.

Oakland then went on a 10-0 run to seize a 46-40 lead with 1:30 to play in the third quarter.

Linda Van Schaik closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to give Oakland a 49-44 lead, and then the Golden Grizzlies (2-0) slowly pulled away to a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Breanne Beatty scored 16 points to lead the Golden Grizzlies, who made five of their 14 second-half pointers.