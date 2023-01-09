Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 7 LSU, 74-34 – Texas A&M Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – A short-handed Texas A&M Women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, the Aggies played solid defense but were unable to muster the offense necessary to topple the Tigers. The Maroon & White held LSU 18 points below its season scoring average. On the season, Texas A&M has held every opponent below their average scoring output. The Aggies were also one of only two teams to hold the Tigers under 40.0% shooting from the field, limiting the Bayou Bengals to 38.3% (23-of-60).

Sydney Bowles led the Aggies with 11 points, adding four rebounds an assist and a steal. Aaliyah Patty logged seven points, even rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Eriny Kindred contributed seven points and six rebounds. Jada Malone contributed a career-high four steals plus seven rebounds in her first start of the season.

The first quarter was a defensive Donnybrook with LSU heading into the break with an 8-6 advantage. A hounding A&M defense held the Tigers to their lowest quarter output of the season, holding the Bayou Bengals to 22.2% (4-of-18) from the field.

LSU opened the second period on a 7-0 run and opened a 34-12 lead heading into halftime. The 34 points was the lowest tally for the Tigers in a first half.

Up Next

Texas A&M Returns to Reed Arena to host Ole Miss for Sunday’s 2 pm matinee.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 5-8 in the 2022-23 regular season, including 0-3 in the SEC.

The Aggies’ record against LSU moves to 16-19 all-time, including 4-12 in Baton Rouge.

Joni Taylor ‘s career record moves to 145-83 all-time and to 5-8 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies held LSU 18.4 points below their season scoring average. The Maroon & White have held every opponent below their scoring average.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles , Kay Kay Green , Eriny Kindred , Jada Malone and Aaliyah Patty for the first time this season (0-1).

, , , and for the first time this season (0-1). The Aggies held LSU to its lowest point total in any quarter, limiting the Tigers to eight points in the first quarter.

Texas A&M held LSU to its lowest first half point total with 34.

The Aggies joined Arkansas as the only two teams to hold LSU below 40.0% shooting from the field (38.3%).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sydney Bowles

Registered her seventh game of the season with 10-or-more points.

Led the Aggies in scoring for the fifth time this season.

Drained one 3-pointer, making it the 11thth game this season she has made one-or-more shots from behind the arc.

Kay Kay Green

Played 39 minutes, her second game of the season with 39-plus minutes.

With three assists, Green paced the Aggies for the seventh time this season.

Posted a career-high five rebounds.

Eriny Kindred

Played a career-high 36 minutes.

Pulled down a career-high six rebounds.

Jada Malone

Made her first start of the season and the fifth of her career.

Grabbed a career-high four steals.

Led the Aggies in rebounds for the second time this season and the third time in her career.

Aaliyah Patty

With three assists, she led her team in assists for the first time this season and the third time in her career.

With seven rebounds, led her team in rebounds for the sixth time this season and the 34th th time in her career.

time in her career. Matched a season-high with 34 minutes.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M Women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M Women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.