Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 19 Ithaca

ITHACA, NY – Emily Dorn scored 20 points and the No. 19 The Ithaca College Women’s basketball team connected on 50 percent of its shots in the second and third quarters on its way to defeating Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 59-39 on Saturday afternoon in Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers improve to 16-2 and 11-0 in the Liberty League, while the Engineers drop to 9-10 and 6-6.

Following a first quarter in which both teams scored nine points, Ithaca connected on 8 of 16 shots in the second quarter while holding RPI to 5 of 15 (33.3%). The home team began the frame with a 10-0 run with Dorn collecting five points, before Nicole DaPra hit a three with 5:43 to play in the half. Julia Rowe made it 19-14 and Lolo Reynolds later pulled Rensselaer to within 21-16, but five straight points pushed Ithaca back ahead by 10, 26-16.

The score was 29-20 at halftime.

Four straight points from the Bombers to open the second half made it 33-20 but Heather Converse and Ashlyn O’Neil answered to get it to nine points, 33-24. Once again Ithaca came back with a streak, this time seven straight points, for a 40-24 edge. DaPra sunk a trey, Hannah McGrath scored on a layup, and DaPra hit another one from distance to get RPI within eight points, 40-32, but six straight from the Bombers made it a 46-32 lead after three quarters.

The Bombers made 7 of 14 shots in the quarter, while RPI again connected on 5 of 15. The Engineers went on to make just 3 of 11 shots from the field in the fourth quarter (27.2%) on its way to losing for the fourth straight game after earning a four game winning streak.

Dorn added eight rebounds and two assists, while Camryn Coffey put up 14 points. DaPra had a team-high 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting (4 of 5 from three point range).