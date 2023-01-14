Women’s Basketball Falls at Maine

Next Game: UMass Lowell 1/18/2023 | 11:00 A.M Jan. 18 (Wed) / 11:00 AM UMass Lowell History



Orono, Me. – Host Maine used a massive second half to pull away from the visiting UMBC Women’s Basketball team, 71-54, on Saturday afternoon.

Keelah Dixon (Boston, Mass.) finished with a team-high 17 points on four three-pointers, while Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif.) added 10 points. Aisha McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.), KK White (Indianapolis, In.) and Scoop Smith (Pemberton Township, NJ) each added seven points in the defeat.

How It Happened

The teams got off to a back-and-forth start, with several lead changes, but Maine eventually pulled ahead 18-13 with a minute left

Paloma Iradier (Santander, Spain) hit a layup and Dixon followed with a late three to tie the game at 18 after the first quarter

UMBC shot 8-13 from the field in the first quarter, with White and Dixon each tallying five points.

The teams again continued to trade the lead in the second, UMBC took a brief 29-26 lead after McCalla scored three-straight points, but the Black Bears ended the half on a 9-3 run to take a 35-32 lead into the break

McCalla leads UMBC with seven first half points

Maine couldn’t miss to start the second half, jumping out to a 48-40 lead midway through the quarter

The lead continued to grow as the hosts shot 9-15 from the floor while holding the Retrievers to 3-13 shooting en route to a 54-42 lead heading into the final ten minutes.

The Black Bears continued to pull away in the fourth, despite Dixon draining a trio of threes, outscoring UMBC 17-12 in the frame and 36-22 overall in the second half

The Retrievers return home to host UMass Lowell on Wednesday at 11 am in their annual Midday Madness game.