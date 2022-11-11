Women’s Basketball Falls At Lewis-Clark State In Season Opener

LEWISTON, Idaho – Korin Baker posted a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Elena McHargue added a team-high 19 points but it wasn’t enough as the No. 23 Whitman College Women’s basketball team dropped its season opener 66-60 at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday night.

McHargue showcased an overall solid outing. Her 19 points came on 7-16 shooting and 4-11 from three pointers. She also added four assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Callie Stevens stole the show for the Warriors (3-1) with 32 points. Seven of her 10 made baskets came from distance as she scored nearly half of her team’s point total.

The Blues (0-1) played catchup for most of the game after trailing by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. Whitman did come out like gangbusters in the second quarter, scoring the period’s first 12 points to take a 25-23 lead. Carly Martin and McHargue both hit three pointers to help their team regain the lead they had lost early in the game.

The Warriors responded in kind with a 10-1 run and took a seven-point lead on a Hanna Broyles bucket with 3:14 to play until halftime. The lead extended to nine before Sydney Abbott’s layup inside a minute to play shaved the deficit to seven by the break.

LCSC never let the lead slip below four points in the third quarter and at one point led by 11 after baskets by Broyles and Sara Muehlhausen. Kara Marecle’s jumper inside a minute to play shaved the deficit to seven points heading to the fourth quarter.

The final period saw the Warriors put the game away. They led by as many as 19 points before the Blues made a too little, too late run to close the game.

The Blues remain in Lewiston and will take on Montana Tech in a neutral site contest on Friday, Nov. 11 at 4:00 p.m



