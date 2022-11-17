Women’s Basketball Falls at Indiana State; Entertains Michigan State on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Central Michigan Women’s basketball team made a fourth-quarter charge on Wednesday before falling, 84-71, to Indiana State at the Sycamores’ Hulman Center.

CMU (0-3) is slated to play host to Michigan State (4-0) on Saturday, Nov. 19 (1 pm) at McGuirk Arena.

Freshman guard Bridget Utberg tallied a career-high 21 points to lead the Chippewas. She hit seven 3-pointers on 14 attempts.

Jahari Smith finished with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Sydney Harris added 14 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc.

CMU committed 23 turnovers to the Sycamores’ nine and finished with a season-best 46.4 field goal percentage.

Indiana State used a 13-2 run to take a 46-36 halftime lead and then outscored the Chippewas, 22-12, in the third quarter. The Sycamores led, 68-48, entering the fourth quarter.

Utberg hit four triples in the fourth quarter, two of which fell in the final five minutes as the Chippewas navigated their way through a game-high 28-point deficit down to the final 13-point margin.

Anna McKendree and Natalia Lalic scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, to lead the Sycamores, who made 10 of their 21 3-point attempts.