Women’s Basketball Falls At Howard

Next Game: Richmond 12/15/2022 | 11 a.m December 15 (Thu) / 11 am Richmond

WASHINGTON – Lenaejha Evans and Raven Preston each poured in 16 points, extending their respective double-digit scoring streaks, but it wasn’t enough as the Elon Women’s basketball team saw its four-game winning streak end Friday with a 64-56 loss at Howard.

Evans went 7-for-15 from the field for her fifth consecutive double-digit scoring game, while Preston went 7-for-14 for her third in a row. Ajia James followed them with 10 points. She also hauled in six rebounds, second to Vanessa Taylor’s game- and season-high nine boards.

Aziah Hudson led Howard with 16 points. Iyanna Warren and Destiny Howell followed her with 13 and 12, respectively.

With the win, the Bison improved to 3-5. Elon fell to 4-3.

“It was a tough night for us taking care of the ball, but we showed a lot of resilience to cut the deficit and get back in the game,” said head Coach Charlotte Smith . “We unfortunately ran out of time.”

THE RUNDOWN

Both teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, with Elon securing the largest leads of the period at 4-0 and 8-4. After the Phoenix went up 8-4, Howard used a 5-0 run to seize its first lead, but Taylor and James each made 3-pointers to help Elon to a 14-13 advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Phoenix scored the only four points of the first 4:30 of the second quarter to push its lead to 19-13 – which proved to be its largest of the game. A 9-2 run by the Bison helped it earn a 22-21 lead late in the period, but Preston made a terrific layup while being fouled to give Elon a 23-22 Halftime lead. The Phoenix held Howard to 13.3% shooting (2-for-15) in the second quarter, marking the lowest shooting percentage by any opponent in a quarter this season.

Coming out of the break, Evans made a 3-pointer to push Elon’s lead to 26-22, but Howard scored 12 of the next 14 points to go up 34-28. The Phoenix pulled within one, 40-39, when Bria Harmon beat the shot clock on a 3-pointer with 2:29 left in the third period, but the Bison responded with a 10-1 run to enter the fourth up 50-40.

beat the shot clock on a 3-pointer with 2:29 left in the third period, but the Bison responded with a 10-1 run to enter the fourth up 50-40. Howard maintained a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter, but Elon started chipping away at the deficit late. Twice within the final 2:50 the Phoenix pulled within five points, but it couldn’t get any closer as the Bison iced the game away.

NOTES

After scoring six points on 3-for-12 shooting in her first two games with Elon, Evans has responded with five straight double-digit efforts. In that span, she’s averaging 15.6 points on 52.7% shooting (29-for-55).

Preston scored in double figures for the third straight game. She’s averaging 21.3 points on 61% shooting (25-for-41) in that span.

Taylor’s nine rebounds were her most since tallying 13 on Feb. 13 at the College of Charleston.

Maya Johnson made her team-best 38th career start. It was her first since Jan. 7 at Towson.

made her team-best 38th career start. It was her first since Jan. 7 at Towson. The Phoenix outrebounded Howard 34-24. Elon entered Friday 4-0 when outrebounding its opponent.

The Phoenix committed a season-high 29 turnovers, leading to 28 Howard points.

Elon went 4-for-11 at the free-throw line, while the Bison finished 12-for-15.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will take 12 days off for exams before returning to action on Dec. 15 for its Education Day game against Richmond. Tipoff is set for 11 am

— ELON —