Women’s Basketball Falls at Houston
Houston, Tx. — Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) had a career-high 14 points, but the UMBC Women’s Basketball team fell at Houston 67-43 on Wednesday night.
Drake, who led all scorers, also added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the effort.
How It Happened:
- Drake hit an early jumper to tie the game at four, and after a quick 6-0 run from Houston, she hit a three to cut the deficit to 10-7.
- The Cougars would go on another run, to go up 10, but an Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) beat the buzzer with a jumper to cut the deficit to 18-10 after the first 10 minutes.
- UMBC would continue to struggle from the field and trailed 35-17 at the half
- Houston continued to pull away in the second half, despite improved shooting by the visitors
- The Retrievers shot 6-of-12 from the field in the fourth, including 2-of-3 from deep.
UMBC held the hosts to 1-18 shooting from deep, but committed a season-high 32 turnovers.
The Retrievers play the final game of their month-long five-game road trip at Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday at 4 pm