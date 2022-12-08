Women’s Basketball Falls at Houston

Next Game: at Mount St. Mary’s 12/10/2022 | 4:00 P.M December 10 (Sat) / 4:00 PM at Mount St. Mary’s History

Houston, Tx. — Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) had a career-high 14 points, but the UMBC Women’s Basketball team fell at Houston 67-43 on Wednesday night.

Drake, who led all scorers, also added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the effort.

How It Happened:

Drake hit an early jumper to tie the game at four, and after a quick 6-0 run from Houston, she hit a three to cut the deficit to 10-7.

The Cougars would go on another run, to go up 10, but an Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) beat the buzzer with a jumper to cut the deficit to 18-10 after the first 10 minutes.

(Greenbelt, Md.) beat the buzzer with a jumper to cut the deficit to 18-10 after the first 10 minutes. UMBC would continue to struggle from the field and trailed 35-17 at the half

Houston continued to pull away in the second half, despite improved shooting by the visitors

The Retrievers shot 6-of-12 from the field in the fourth, including 2-of-3 from deep.

UMBC held the hosts to 1-18 shooting from deep, but committed a season-high 32 turnovers.

The Retrievers play the final game of their month-long five-game road trip at Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday at 4 pm