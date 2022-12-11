Women’s Basketball Falls at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech outscored Central Michigan, 41-18, in the middle two quarters on Sunday in handing the Chippewas a 71-45 nonconference women’s basketball loss at the Yellow Jackets’ McCamish Pavilion.

The Chippewas (1-8) go to Eastern Illinois (7-2) for a nonleague game on Sunday, Dec. 18. Georgia Tech improved to 8-2.

Freshman Sydney Harris scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead the Chippewas. It marked the fourth consecutive game in which Harris has scored at least 20 points.

Bridget Utberg added eight points for the Chippewas, who shot 33 percent from the floor overall including 25 percent from 3-point range. Harris hit three of her 10 3-point tries.

Bianca Jackson scored 14 points to lead Georgia Tech, which finished with a 32-18 advantage in points in the paint.

CMU led just once, 12-11, with under two minutes to play in the first quarter.

Jackson then scored on a drive with 1:24 left in the quarter to put Georgia Tech up, 13-12, and she then hit a short jumper with 27 seconds to play in the quarter to make it 15-12.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Chippewas, 23-11, in the second quarter for a 38-23 Halftime lead. They extended their lead to 56-30 after three quarters.