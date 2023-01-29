Women’s Basketball Falls At Drexel

Next Game: North Carolina A&T 2/3/2023 | 7 p.m February 03 (Fri) / 7 pm North Carolina A&T

PHILADELPHIA – Evonna McGill registered her third straight double-digit scoring effort and the Elon Women’s basketball team held CAA Preseason Player of the Year Keishana Washington to her worst shooting performance of the season, but the Phoenix ultimately fell 61-49 to Drexel on Sunday.

McGill scored 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting and tied Raven Preston for the team lead with six rebounds as part of a strong all-around effort. Lenaejha Evans joined McGill in double figures with 10 points, and Preston and Ajia James each scored nine.

Elon (5-16, 1-9 CAA) limited Washington to 25% shooting (5-for-20), but the Graduate guard still finished with a game-high 16 points. Chloe Hodges followed her with 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting as the Dragons (15-5, 7-2) prevailed in the lone meeting between the two schools this season.

THE RUNDOWN

McGill started off hot, scoring the first four points of the game, but Drexel responded with an 11-0 run to seize a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Evans made two free throws to cut the deficit to 11-6 with 4:37 left in the first quarter, but the Dragons scored six of the last eight points of the period to take a 17-8 lead into the second.

Both teams went back and forth over the first five-plus minutes of the second quarter, with neither stringing together any sort of run. But with 4:57 left in the period, Jasmine Valentine made a layup to ignite a 10-3 run that extended Drexel’s lead to 33-19. Elon scored the last four points of the quarter, but it entered Halftime down 33-23.

Coming out of the break, the Phoenix scored the first four points of the third quarter to pull within 33-27. Both teams exchanged blows over the next four-plus minutes, and with 4:37 left in the period, James made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 39-35. That proved to be Elon’s last made field goal of the quarter, as the Dragons finished the period on a 7-2 run to take a 46-37 lead into the fourth.

After both teams scored on their first fourth-quarter possession, Washington went on a 5-0 run to put Drexel up 53-39. James snapped the run with a 3-pointer a few moments later, starting a 10-2 run that got Elo back within six with 2:19 left, but the Dragons closed the game with a 6-0 run.

NOTES

McGill’s three-game double-digit scoring streak matches her longest of the season; the Graduate center opened the year with three straight double-digit games against Wake Forest, NC State and High Point.

Evans scored in double figures for the 12th time this season, tying Preston for the team lead.

James went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers to finish Phoenix’s two-game road trip 5-for-8.

Vanessa Taylor made her second straight start and the 36th of her career.

made her second straight start and the 36th of her career. Drexel won the battle of the boards, 35-28. Elon’s 28 rebounds were its second fewest this season, and its six Offensive boards were its fewest.

The Phoenix committed just 10 turnovers, its second fewest this season. Elon is averaging 11.5 turnovers over its last four games; it entered the stretch averaging 20.1 turnovers through its first 17 games.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will return to the Schar Center to host North Carolina A&T at 7 pm Friday. It will then visit the College of Charleston at 2 pm Sunday.

— ELON —