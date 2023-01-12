Women’s Basketball Falls at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Central Michigan went cold. Bowling Green heated up.

The Falcons outscored the Chippewas, 27-9, in the second quarter on Wednesday in handing CMU a 101-68 Mid-American Conference Women’s basketball loss at BG’s Stroh Center.

The Chippewas (3-11, 1-2 MAC) play host to Western Michigan (5-8, 1-2) in a conference game on Saturday, Jan. 14 (1 p.m.).

The game is the opener of a McGuirk Arena doubleheader. The CMU men take on Buffalo in the 4:30 pm nightcap.

Freshman Sydney Harris tied her season high with six 3-pointers, on 10 attempts, in scoring a game-high 23 points to lead the Chippewas on Wednesday.

Bridget Utberg added 13 points and sophomore Carrington Gordon had 10 for CMU. It was Gordon’s second consecutive double-digit scoring game and Utberg, the Chippewas’ freshman point guard, hit double figures for the fourth time in her last five games.

Elissa Brett hit six triples en route to 18 points to lead BG. Five Falcons scored in double figures.

CMU trailed, 26-20, after one quarter and then went ice cold in the second stanza, making just four of its 17 field goal attempts (23.5 percent). The misses turned into Bowling Green rebounds and then Falcon points on the other end. BG held a 14-7 rebounding edge and an 18-4 advantage in points in the paint in the quarter.

The Chippewas never seriously threatened in the second half as Bowling Green, which hit 13 3-pointers and made 54.2 percent of its field goal attempts on the night, led by as many as 38 points.