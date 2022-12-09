Women’s Basketball Falls 67-58 Against No. 4/5 Indiana

Next Game: West Virginia 12/11/2022 | 4 p.m B1G+ Penn State Sports Network December 11 (Sun) / 4 pm West Virginia History

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Lady Lions could not close on a first-half lead, as Penn State (7-3, 0-2) fell 67-58 to No. 4/5 Indiana (10-0, 2-0) in the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday.

Penn State put the pressure on from the first tip, forcing five turnovers in the first five minutes and nine in the first quarter alone. The Lady Lions overcame an eight-point deficit and used a 9-2 run off three-pointers from Makenna Marisa and Leilani Kapinus jumper from Shay Ciezki and free throw by Alexa Williamson to make it a one-point game at the end of the quarter, 16-15.

With momentum on their side, the Lady Lions went on a 10-4 run across four minutes maintaining their largest lead of five (27-22) Midway through the quarter. During that run, Alli Campbell drained two treys in her first career start. After trading buckets several times, Penn State went into the locker room with a 29-26 lead at the half.

Indiana seized the lead for good in the third quarter, outscoring Penn State 22-9. Trailing by 10 with five seconds left, Penn State received possession after producing an Indiana airball. Kapinus inbounded the ball to Ciezki, who drove down the court and put the ball in the net beating the buzzer to make it 48-40.

However, Indiana kept up the pace, scoring seven-straight points to open the final quarter, expanding its advantage to 15 points. Penn State went on a late run, chaining together eight points (four each from Kapinus and Chanaya Pinto ) to chip Indiana’s lead down to seven with a minute and a half to go.

But with time running out, Penn State had to send Indiana to the line, where it maintained at least a three-possession lead.

NOTES

Kapinus led the Lady Lions with 15 points and eight rebounds, her 22nd double-digit game of her career.

With 12 points along with seven boards, four assists and two steals, Marisa reached 66 career double-digit scoring games.

Also in double figures with 10 points, Alexa Williamson now has 33 double-digit games.

Penn State won the turnover battle (17-11), forcing six above Indiana's average, which ranked fifth in the Nation coming into the game.

UP NEXT

Penn State faces West Virginia at home Sunday at 4 pm