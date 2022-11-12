Women’s Basketball Falls 67-41 at No. 13 Virginia Tech

Next Game: Fairleigh Dickinson 11/16/2022 | 6 p.m Nov. 16 (Wed) / 6 pm Fairleigh Dickinson

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Bucknell Women’s basketball team hung tight to No. 13 Virginia Tech through three quarters before eventually falling 67-41 at Cassell Coliseum Friday night. The Bison trailed by just seven at Halftime and were within striking distance at 46-33 entering the fourth.

The Bison shot 41.9 percent (18-of-43) for the game and Virginia Tech shot 38.1 percent (24-of-63). Bucknell was hampered by 20 turnovers but outscored a sizable Hokies team 32-20 in the paint. Virginia Tech held a 37-28 advantage in rebounds.

Cecelia Collins led all Bison with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting and finished with three rebounds and an assist. She was joined in double figures by freshman Emma Theodorsson who posted 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting including a pair of 3-pointers. Caroline Dingler led the team with seven rebounds.

Helping a solid defensive effort by the Bison were blocked by Grace Sullivan , Isabella King and Emma Shaffer . Shaffer also added five rebounds and four points before fouling out of the game in the third quarter.

Virginia Tech moved to 2-0 on the season, including a 101-45 win over Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener on Monday. Bucknell fell to 0-2 after playing its first two on the road.

Bucknell nearly escaped the first quarter with an 11-10 lead, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Hokies a lead that would last the remainder of the game.

The Bison trailed by just 11 at 46-35 at the start of the fourth quarter before an 11-0 Virginia Tech run broke the game open.

Virginia Tech opened the game on a 6-0 run, but Collins scored her first two buckets of the game on back-to-back Jumpers less than three minutes in to cut the deficit to two. After falling behind by six again, Theodorsson drained a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 Bison run, giving them the lead for just over two minutes.

Bucknell also battled back from a 20-15 deficit in the second and were within one of tying at 22-21. Bucknell had a chance to take the lead, but two straight turnovers and fast-break baskets by Virginia Tech spoiled the opportunity, and the Hokies ended the first half on a 9-2 run. Bucknell shot 54.5 percent (6-of-11) in the second quarter. Collins had 10 of her 13 points by halftime.

The Bison defense continued to stifle the Hokies early in the third, forcing misses on their first four possessions. A Julie Kulesza free throw followed by a Shaffer layup helped Bucknell draw within five (31-26) less than a minute into the half.

Virginia Tech bounced back with a 9-0 run that stretched the deficit to double digits, and the Bison were unable to get back within 10 the rest of the way. The Bison defense limited Virginia Tech to 28.6 percent shooting in the third quarter, but Bucknell made just 4-of-13 from the field and went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech forced Bucknell into seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and got hot with 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%). The Hokies outscored Bucknell 21-8 over the final 10 minutes. Theodorsson scored five of Bucknell’s points in the fourth, going 2-for-3 with another triple.

Bucknell Returns to Sojka Pavilion for its home opener against Fairleigh Dickinson at 6 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 16.