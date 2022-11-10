Women’s Basketball Faces UC Riverside Thursday

LOS ANGELES – UCLA (1-0) is set to face local foe UC Riverside inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom in an early game Thursday. Tipoff is set for 11:30 am and will be the annual Field Trip Day in which local schools come to Westwood to attend the early-afternoon game.

UCLA Women’s basketball looks to build momentum off Monday’s 84-48 win over Cal Poly. Led by senior Charisma Osborne (20 pts/9 reb/5 ast), the Bruins controlled the game after the Midway point in the first quarter. UCLA’s season opener also marked the college debut for all five freshmen on the squad.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 10, 2022

Tipoff Time: 11:30 a.m

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom

Watch: UCLA Livestream (Dave Marcus on play-by-play)

Listen: UCLA Digital Radio (Dave Marcus on play-by-play)

SERIES HISTORY

The Bruins are 12-2 all time against UC Riverside (6-0 at home), and UCLA currently holds a 10-game winning streak over the Highlanders. UCLA last met Riverside on Nov. 28, 2017 with the Bruins winning 68-48 inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

KEY NOTES ON THE BRUINS

– All Bruins who entered the game logged 10+ minutes in the season opener.

– All 10 UCLA players who saw game time scored against Cal Poly.

– Four Bruins reached double-figure scoring, which is the first time UCLA reached this mark since its triple overtime win over Wyoming in the 2022 WNIT (March 24, 2022). The Bruins last had four double-digit scorers on opening night on Nov. 27, 2020 (C. Osborne – 31, M. Onyenwere – 22, N. Chou – 16, L. Miller – 12).

– Senior Guard Charisma Osborne led the way again, flirting with double-double in the first. Osborne reached the 20-point threshold for the 22nd time in her collegiate career.

– Redshirt sophomore Emily Bessoir made a strong return to the Hardwood with a 14-point, nine-rebound performance in Monday’s win. Bessoir sat out the 2021-22 season but looks to be a key contributor as a Bruin big in 2022-23.

– Freshman floor general Kiki Rice played the most minutes (28:26) out of any Bruin who saw time on the court, and she put up a 12-point, seven assist performance in her debut. Freshman Gabriela Jaquez made an impact off the bench for the Bruins, adding in 10 points and snatching six boards in the game.

– All five freshmen got on the board in their college debuts. Kiki Rice (12 pts) and Gabriela Jaquez (10 pts) reached double figures in their first game for the Bruins. The top-ranked freshman squad totaled 34 points and grabbed 17 of UCLA’s 48 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The UCLA Women’s basketball team is scheduled to play a 30-game regular-season campaign. The Bruins will host 16 home games throughout the season, play 11 games on the road, and participate in three contests at neutral sites (all in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in mid-November).

UCLA’s complete 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule is available here.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

Three Bruins earned preseason watchlist or conference honors ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Graduate transfer Gina Conti was named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award watch list for the second consecutive season. Charisma Osborne was named to the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list, her third-consecutive year making the cut. Osborne was also named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team, while Kiki Rice Landed Pac-12 Preseason Honorable Mention honors.

TICKETS

The only way for UCLA fans to guarantee seats to all 16 regular-season home games is by purchasing season tickets. Click here to secure Women’s basketball season tickets. For more information about tickets, call UCLA Athletic Sales & Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at [email protected]