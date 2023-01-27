Women’s Basketball Faces Road Test at Morehead State

SIUE Cougars (6-14, 5-4 OVC)

at Morehead State Eagles (7-13, 3-6 OVC)

Saturday, January 28th, 12:00 pm CT

Johnson Arena (6,500), Morehead, Kentucky

LAST GAME: Tennessee Tech grabbed the opening six points of the contest and led the rest of the way as SIUE fell 89-62 on Thursday afternoon at Hooper Elben Center. The Golden Eagles scored 56 of their 89 points in the paint while shooting 54 percent (17-57) to snap the Cougars’ three game winning streak. The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Cougars 44-32 and scored 25 points off fast break opportunities. The Cougars’ scoring efforts were led by Ajulu Thatha’s 20 points. She shot 5-8 from the floor and 10-11 at the free throw line. KK Rodriguez added 12 points while Sophie Lowis contributed 11.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Thatha has recorded seven double-doubles this season, including last Saturday vs. USI. She is averaging 16.7 points and 9.6 rebounds since beginning league play. The senior leads the conference in rebounds per game (7.6) and double doubles.

CRASH THE GLASS: SIUE Ranks third in the conference averaging 34.6 rebounds per contest. Thatha ranks second in the OVC averaging 2.5 offensive rebounds per game this season. Junior forward Olivia Clayton Ranks 12th in the league averaging 1.78.

DISH IT AND TAKE IT: Rodriguez ranks eighth in the OVC averaging 3.06 assists per game. The 5-6 transfer from Tulsa leads SIUE with 52 this season. Rodriguez is tied for 10th in the conference averaging 1.71 steals per contest.

DO IT FOR FREE: The Cougars lead the OVC and rank 37th in the NCAA averaging 14.75 free throws made per game. SIUE also ranks second in the OVC and 48th nationally in free throw attempts per game at 20.10. Thatha’s 112 attempts leads the conference and ranks 46th in the country. Her 85 free throws made also leads the OVC and ranks 43rd nationally.

LET IT FLY: SIUE Ranks third in the OVC averaging 19.8 three-point attempts per game. The Cougars rank fourth connecting on an average of 5.6 Threes per game.

LOWIS IS LEADING: Lowis is second on SIUE and Ranks 12th in the OVC averaging 11.85 points per contest. She also leads the league and ranks 65th in the country with 132 three-point attempts. Her four three pointers on Jan. 5 vs. Tennessee State tied a season high.