Women’s Basketball Faces Northern Illinois

Eastern Illinois (6-0) vs. Northern Illinois (6-1)

December 3 at 3:30 PM CT

Charleston, Ill. (First Mid Court at Lantz Arena)

Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 FM

Panthers Host Huskies In Big Time In-State Showdown

Fresh off of their first CollegeInsider.com mid major top 25 ranking in nearly 11 years, Eastern Illinois Women’s basketball looks to keep things rolling with a big in-state matchup against another team ranked in the poll in the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Panthers are currently ranked 23rd in the poll, while the Huskies come to Charleston ranked 15th. Tipoff is set for 3:30 PM CT.

Last Game

EIU rolled to a 96-67 home win over Wright State. Miah Monahan set a new career high with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with five assists and three rebounds. Macy McGlone recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a block and a career-high four steals. Morgan Litwiller and Julia Bengtson each contributed with nine points.

Player to Watch

Lariah Washington led the way for the Panthers yet again with 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting in the win over Wright State. Washington currently averages 18.5 points per game, which leads the Ohio Valley Conference. Her 1,288 career points rank 15th in EIU school history. She is 25 points away from tying Megan Sparks for 14th on the list. Along with scoring, Washington has been efficient at distributing the ball, averaging 3.7 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the OVC. Washington leads the OVC in made field goals on the season with 42, and in free throw shooting percentage at 87%.

Scouting the Huskies

Northern Illinois is led by eighth-year head Coach Lisa Carlsen. The Huskies come into Charleston with an overall record of 6-1, having won six straight after a season-opening loss at Notre Dame. Senior forward A’Jah Davis leads the Huskies in scoring average at 15.3 and rebounding average at 9.4. Janae Poisson and Chelby Koker also average double figures in scoring for NIU. As a team, the Huskies lead the MAC and rank 11th in the Nation in three-point percentage at 40.1 and they also lead the MAC and rank sixth in the Nation in made three-pointers per game at 10.1.

Series History

Saturday will mark the 20th all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Huskies. EIU leads the all-time series 10-9 and won last season’s meeting 87-81 in the Compass Tournament played in Macomb, Ill., snapping a five-game losing streak in the series. Lariah Washington scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win, while Julia Bengtson scored 12 and Miah Monahan had seven points and four assists.

Next Up

The Panthers will conclude their three-game home stand against another in-state opponent in the Bradley Braves on Tuesday, December 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 PM CT.