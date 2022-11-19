Women’s Basketball Faces Louisiana-Monroe on Satuday

CONWAY, Ark. – Back on the road, the Central Arkansas Women’s basketball team heads south to Louisiana to take on Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Tipping off at 12 pm, it marks the third road game of the season for the Sugar Bears.

Central Arkansas (1-2) picked up win number one last time out, defeating Lindenwood in the Farris Center by way of a 55-43 final score. Kierra Prim was dominant on both sides of the ball, registering 24 points and 13 rebounds while locking down the Lions’ best Offensive threat, holding Emily Benzschawel to just two points in the second half. Siera Carter also tallied a double-double, pairing 12 points with 10 rebounds on Tuesday. Prim’s performance marked the first 20-point double-double by a Sugar Bear since January 12th of last season.

The tour de force makes Prim the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. A workhorse down low, the Overland Park, Kan., has amassed 15 Offensive rebounds, five more than on the defensive side. Against the Lions, she had 11 offensive boards, four more than Lindenwood had as a team.

Louisiana-Monroe enters the weekend at 2-1, having defeated Louisiana Christian to open the season, before dominating Centenary this past Tuesday. Against Centenary, the Warhawks took home a 75-point win, defeating the Cyclones 103-28. Up 33-6 after the first quarter, the Warhawks emptied the bench, with 15 players checking into the game and scoring.

On the season, Louisiana-Monroe is led in scoring and rebounding by Katlyn Manuel, averaging 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, shooting 59 percent from the field. As a team, the Warhawks are shooting 45 percent from the field, thanks in part to their top two scorers shooting a combined 60.7 percent, combined with the team’s 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 12 pm tip-off in Monroe, La. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, with live stats available here.