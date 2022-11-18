Women’s Basketball Faces Intrastate Rival Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy Women’s basketball team will continue its early season non-conference action this Saturday afternoon with a short trip to western Maryland and Mount St. Mary’s. The Mids (0-3) and Mountaineers (0-3) will rekindle a rivalry that has gone dormant since 2013. The contest at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg is set for a 1 pm tip-off. Although winless on the current season, the Mount are coming off of a 2021-22 campaign that saw the program win the Northeast Conference title and compete in the NCAA Tournament. Navy is coming into Saturday’s Matchup looking to continue gaining experience, and assimilating its Talented freshmen class into the Collegiate game and into the style of Navy Women’s Basketball.

The Navy-Mount St. Mary’s game will have live stats provided online, as well as be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform. ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that requires patrons to sign-up for monthly or yearly plans prior to tuning into the contest.

Navy vs. Mount St. Mary’s

The Mids and Mountaineers have faced off 27 times in a series that dates back to Navy’s first varsity season (1977-78) … In that first-ever Matchup on Feb. 11, 1978, Navy dropped a 64-56 decision at home to the Mount … Since that initial meeting, the teams regularly met in Maryland AIAW and Eastern AIAW competitions sometimes up to three times in a season … Long-time rivals in the Division II ranks, Navy’s first game as a Division I program came on Nov. 22, 1991 at the Mount St. Mary’s Tip-Off; the Mids fell by a 63-50 score … All-time, the Mountaineers hold an 18-9 advantage in the series, although separated out into Division I action (1991-Present), the series is even at 4-4. .. The Mids have only won once in Emmitsburg on Feb. 11, 1979 in the first-ever Mount-Navy game on the Mountaineers’ campus; all-time Mount St. Mary’s is 10-1 in home games versus Navy … The most recent Navy-Mount Matchup was on Dec. 3, 2013; the Mids won in Annapolis, 63-55.

Last Five Meetings

December 3, 2013 (H): Navy 63 – Mount St. Mary’s 55

December 8, 2012 (A): Mount St. Mary’s 53 – Navy 45

Nov. 26, 2011 (A): Mount St. Mary’s 52 – Navy 45

December 8, 2010 (H): Navy 63 – Mount St. Mary’s 46

Nov. 25, 2006 (H): Navy 57 – Mount St. Mary’s 46

Comparing the Teams

(2022-23 Stats) Navy Mount St. Mary’s Record / League-Only 0-3 / 0-0 PL 0-3 / 0-0 MAAC Home/Away Record 0-1 / 0-2 0-0 / 0-3 Points Per Game 54.7 PPG 42.3 PPG Points Allowed Per Game 77.7 PPG 91.3 PPG Field Goal Percentage 41.5% 28.1% 3-Point Percentage 32.6% 21.6% Free Throw Percentage 70.0% 64.7% Rebounds Per Game 33.3 RPG 21.3 RPG Assists/Turnovers Per Game 7.3 / 24.3 10.0 / 19.3

Individual Leaders

(2022-23 Stats) Navy Mount St. Mary’s Points Per Game Watts, 13.7 ppg Harrison/Villaflor, 11.0 ppg Rebounds Per Game Samson, 6.3 rpg I. Hunt, 4.3 rpg Assists Per Game Pissott/Schrader, 1.3 apg I. Hunt, 2.7 Apg Field Goal Percentage Samson, 64.3% N. Villaflor, 50.0% 3-Point Percentage Louridas, 50.0% N. Villaflor, 45.5% Free Throw Percentage Watts, 100.0% N. Villaflor, 66.7%

Last Time Out: Wednesday vs. UAlbany

The Navy Women’s basketball team dropped a 64-50 decision to the University of Albany in the squad’s 2022-23 home opener on Wednesday night. Taking on an experienced Great Dane (3-0) team that won the America East conference last year and is projected again to earn the league’s berth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Mids (0-3) were hamstrung by a slow Offensive start and a 13-point Halftime deficit at Alumni Hall.

Freshmen Maren Louridas and Gia Pissott spearheaded Navy’s individual efforts on Wednesday as Louridas scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Pissott tallied a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

The game opened slowly, but evenly as both sides recorded just one basket over the initial four minutes of action with a Lilly Phillips layup for UAlbany and Mimi Schrader answering with a driving scoop and score for Navy. Over the next three-plus minutes following Schrader’s basket, the Great Danes went on a 7-0 run ahead Kate Samson entered the scoring conversation with a physical Offensive rebound and quick putback at 3:49. The next time down the court, fellow freshman Shannon Clarke spun around her defender and floated a successful layup in to make it 11-6. Unfortunately for Navy that was its final basket of the first quarter as UAlbany closed out the Stanza on a 6-0 run.

The Great Danes extended their lead from 17-6 to 33-20 during the second quarter. The Mids’ struggle to find their Offensive rhythm early in a period hampered their efforts in the third as they went over seven minutes without a basket. UAlbany used this cold stretch and broke open the game to a 21-point margin, 41-20 before Schrader knocked down a three-pointer from the corner at 2:55. A second Trey in as many possessions, this time by Louridas made it a 44-26 contest. For the second straight period, Watts found her shot late and rattled off four points over the final 68 seconds to make it a 50-30 score through three quarters.

Continuing to show their grit and competitiveness, the Mids kept battling with the Great Danes deep into the fourth quarter. From the 5:00 mark of the final period with the score 56-37, Navy outscored UAlbany 13-8 to the end of the contest. The three-point shot was the Catalyst for the Mids’ final push as Schrader found success from distance at 2:30 before Louridas sank back-to-back Threes at 1:38 and 1:04. A late Pissott jump shot from the paint drew Navy within 13 points and triggered a timeout from UAlbany with 26 seconds remaining. One final free throw by the Great Danes finalized the score at 64-50.

For the game, UAlbany outshot Navy, 40.4 percent (21-52) to 33.9 (20-59) from the field and 23.5 percent (4-17) to 22.7 (5-22) from three-point range. The Mids posted a slightly better mark from the free throw line 83.3 percent (5-6) to 81.8, although the Great Danes had a much greater quantity as they went 18-22 from the Charity stripe.