Women’s Basketball Edged by NJIT 62-57

VESTAL, NY – Despite a career-high 26 points by redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer , Binghamton (9-8, 2-2 AE) lost 62-57 to NJIT (8-8, 3-1 AE) in an America East Women’s basketball game on Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The defeat snapped the Bearcats’ facility-record, 10-game home winning streak.

Wanzer, whose previous career high was 20 points against Fairfield back on Dec. 3, shot 9-for-18 from the floor, 4-for-7 from beyond the three-point arc and canned all four of her free throw attempts. It marked the most points scored by a Bearcat player since the current senior guard Denai Bowman netted 27 points at Lehigh back on Dec. 4, 2021.

Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds to record her first career double-double. Also finishing with a career-best 10 rebounds was the redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz .

NJIT, however, got a near triple-double from Trintiy Williams, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high six blocks. As a team, the Highlanders blocked 13 shots against Binghamton.

Binghamton rode a strong first half to take a 33-23 lead at the break. Wanzer had 15 of her points during the opening 20 minutes and the Bearcats shot 47 percent (8-for-17) in the second period.

The momentum changed, however, when NJIT scored the first 11 points of the third period to go up 34-33 in the opening 3:17 of play. In the third period alone, the Highlanders outscored the Bearcats 21-8 to take a 44-41 lead.

In the fourth period, the lead see-sawed back and Forth and the score was then deadlocked at 53-53 on a jumper by senior guard Cassidy Roberts with 2:42 remaining in regulation.

Williams put NJIT back up 54-53 on a free throw with 1:41 remaining. She then blocked Binghamton’s next shot and got the rebound, which led to a layup by Lyzi Litwinkol with 1:04 left to go.

The Highlanders then iced the game at the free throw line, going 6-for-6 during the last 24 seconds of regulation.

“We did a good job in the first half getting stops defensively, but the third period was the difference,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “We weren’t getting the stops and it was really a tale of two halves tonight.”

Kenna Squier added 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the winning effort. Alejandra Zuniga, meanwhile, chipped in 10 points, five assists and a pair of steals.

Redshirt sophomore forward Elena Delicado scored a career-high eight points, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field in the process. Bowman dished out a game-high six assists to go along with five points, seven rebounds, two steals and a team-best three blocks.

NJIT finished with a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint and a 21-10 lead in bench points.

Binghamton had a positive assist to turnover ratio (14-11) and scored 16 of its points off of turnovers.

The Bearcats head to UMass Lowell for a 1 pm game on Saturday.