Women’s Basketball Edged by First-Place UAlbany 64-60

VESTAL, NY – Host Binghamton (10-9. 3-3 AE) nearly rallied from a 17-point deficit before losing 64-60 to first-place UAlbany (13-8. 7-0 AE) in an America East Women’s basketball game on Wednesday night before a season-high crowd of 2,140 fans at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

Redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer – the current America East Rookie of the Week – poured in a game-high 21 points. It marked the third straight game she has scored at least 20 points. Against the Great Danes, Wanzer made five three-point field goals and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Senior guard Denai Bowman added 18 points, going 8-for-12 from the field in the process. She also added six rebounds, a pair of assists and two steals.

The Great Danes, however, got an 18-point, 13-rebound performance from Kayla Cooper. Helene Haegerstrand added 16 points.

Binghamton started off the game strong, going up 24-20 after one period of play. Wanzer led the way with seven points during that stretch and the Bearcats as a team shot 50 percent from the field (7-of-14).

UAlbany, however, took control of the game in the second period, outscoring the Bearcats 15-5 to take a 35-29 lead at the break. In the third period, the Great Danes built their cushion to as much as 48-31 with 3:45 left to go.

The Bearcats clawed back to within 52-42 at the end of the third period and then opened the final period with back-to-back three-point field goals by Wanzer and the sophomore Genevieve Coleman .

Wanzer pulled the Bearcats to within 63-60 on a three-point field goal with 35 seconds remaining in regulation. UAlbany, however, got a crucial made free throw by Freja Werth with 16 seconds left to go.

UAlbany finished the game with a 43-30 lead in rebounding and a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint.

“I was really proud of our team and how we battled back tonight and our home crowd was terrific” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “Our rebounding needed to be better, especially against a team like (UAlbany) and we started rushing shots in the second and third periods.”

Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz recorded a game-high and career-best six steals to go along with five points, five assists and three rebounds. It marked the most steals recorded by a Binghamton player this season.

Coleman finished with seven points, a team-best seven rebounds and a game-high two blocks.

Wanzer is the first Binghamton player to score 20 or more points in three straight games since Kai Moon reeled off four straight performances from Jan. 15-22, 2020. Wanzer and Bowman are now tied for the team lead with 11.9 points per game so far this season.

Binghamton hosts Maine on Saturday at 2 pm