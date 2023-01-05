Women’s Basketball Edged at Defending Champion UAlbany

Next Game: Bryant 1/7/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 07 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Bryant History

Troy, NY — The UMBC Women’s Basketball team battled for 40 minutes, but Defending America East Champion UAlbany used a big run in the final two minutes to win, 61-53, on Wednesday night at the McDonough Sports Complex – HVCC.

Reigning America East Player of the Week KK White (Indianapolis, In.) led four Retrievers in double figures with 15 points and a team-best six rebounds. Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif.) and Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) each poured in 12 points, while Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) added 10.

Bell was 6-7 from the field and added two blocks and a pair of steals in only 21 minutes as foul trouble limited her minutes.

How it Happened:

For the second straight game, UMBC (5-9, 2-1 AE) jumped out to a big lead, going up 13-3 after a McCalla jumper just 3:45 into the contest.

UAlbany (9-8, 3-0 AE) would claw back and cut the deficit to 18-17, but a late three from Drake gave UMBC a 21-17 lead after one quarter

Buckets by Bell and McCalla early in the second pushed the lead back to eight at 25-17, but the Great Danes would battle back, scoring the final four points of the quarter to send the game into the half tied at 31

The Retrievers struggled from the floor to start the third, as they did not hit their first field goal until a Drake three with 1:32 left in the quarter cut the UAlbany lead to 45-36.

Bell would get a block and finish the ensuing fastbreak with a layup to trim the deficit to 45-38 after three.

Once again, there was a lid on the basket for UMBC as a White fastbreak layup with 4:15 left was the first field goal of the quarter and sliced ​​the Great Danes lead to 49-42.

White would then score on the ensuing two possessions, and McCalla would follow with a free throw to make it just a 49-47 deficit with 1:56 left

The hosts answered with a three-point play, but White responded with a jumper to again make it a one possession game, 52-49, with 1:29 left

The Retrievers however would come up empty and UAlbany would hit eight free throws in the next 40 seconds to go up 60-49

Drake and White hit a pair of shots in the final 10 seconds to account for the final score of 61-53

The Retrievers return to The Peake to host America East newcomer Bryant on Saturday at 2 pm Fans can catch the action on ESPN3