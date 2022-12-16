Women’s Basketball Earns Win Over St. Mary’s

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s basketball team beat the St. Mary’s University Rattlers 55-39 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (5-4) with 13 points. Graduate student Ashton McCorry scored nine points with two assists. Junior Mele Kailahi scored seven points with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi scored seven points with eight rebounds. Freshman Charlotte O’Keefe scored six points with 10 rebounds. Junior Halie Jones scored six points with five rebounds.

Natalia Ryng led the Rattlers with 10 points and six rebounds. Tonia Billic scored nine points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Rattlers jumped out to a 6-0 lead before a pair of Dorsey Jumpers and a pair of McCorry 3-pointers powered a 10-2 run to put the Vaqueros up 10-8.

The Rattlers scored the next four points before a free throw by the sophomore KaCee Kyle and a Dorsey 3-point play gave the Vaqueros a 14-12 lead to end the first quarter.

Jones opened the second quarter with a 3 as part of what became a 15-1 run to extend the Vaqueros’ lead to 25-13.

The Rattlers responded with a 7-2 run to pull within 27-20 before an O’Keefe layup and a McCorry 3 put the Vaqueros’ lead back into double figures.

The Rattlers pulled within eight at 32-24 before a Kailahi free throw and an Ogayemi layup gave the Vaqueros a 35-24 Halftime lead.

The Rattlers outscored the Vaqueros 12-8 over the first 12 and a half minutes of the second half. That’s when Dorsey and Ogayemi converted 3-point plays to spark a 12-2 run to close the game.

UTRGV kicks off the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic on Monday at 6 pm against Boise State at the South Padre Island Convention Center. Texas A&M-Commerce faces Bowling Green at 3 pm Tickets, which include admission to both games, are on sale now at UTRGVTickets.com. All-session passes are also available. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. Doors open at 2 pm

Fans unable to attend in person can watch both games domestically ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

Support UTRGV Women’s Basketball | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube