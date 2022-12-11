Women’s Basketball Earns Home Win Over UAlbany

Next Game: Eastern Kentucky 12/13/2022 | 11 a.m ACCNX December 13 (Tue) / 11 am Eastern Kentucky

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College Women’s basketball downed UAlbany by a score of 74-62 on Saturday afternoon in Conte Forum.

The Eagles are now 8-4 on the season and 6-2 at home, while the Great Danes are 5-6.

Dontavia Waggoner tied a team-high with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight boards. The nation’s steals leader swiped three more on the afternoon. Maria Gakdeng scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the second half. The sophomore hit six of her 10 shots, pulled down five off the glass and dished out four assists.

Andrea Daley was a rebound shy of a double-double, as she poured in 16 points and recorded a personal-high nine boards. JoJo Lacey went 5-for-7 en route to 11 points.

Taina Mair battled early foul trouble in the first half but still ended with nine points and a team-high seven assists, which all came in the final two quarters.

BC fought back from an early 10-point deficit, as the Great Danes captured a 15-5 start in the first 5:39 of the game thanks to 71.4 percent shooting. The Eagles put together a run of their own with a 14-2 surge the rest of the quarter to take a 19-17 edge. Waggoner and Lacey combined to score 10 of the points, highlighted by an 8-0 run to start the run.

UAlbany scored five of the first seven points in the second to take its last lead of the contest, 22-21, before back-to-back scores by Daley and Lacey gave the Eagles for good, while they went into the half with a 34 -28 leads.

An 8-0 run Midway through the third period was capped off by an By Ally VanTimmeren layup stretched a three-point to 11 at the end of the third.

The Great Danes sliced ​​the gap to just six late in the fourth, but a Gakdeng basket and a Trifecta from Mair led to the Eagles pulling away for a second straight win over UAlbany.

BC dominated the glass, 35-19, and forced 20 turnovers. The Eagles shot 56.5 percent from inside the arc and their 84.2 percent shooting clip from the line is a season high.

The Eagles return to action on Tuesday morning at 11 am against Eastern Kentucky in Conte Forum.

