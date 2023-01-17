WOMEN’S BASKETBALL EARNS BIG ROAD WIN OVER PENGUINS, 64-61

Next Game: Detroit Mercy 1/20/2023 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Jan. 20 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Detroit Mercy History

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Destiny Perkins and Rachel Kent each posted double figures to lead the Jaguars to a big road win over Youngstown State, 64-61. Perkins finished with 18 points while Kent finished with 10.

IUPUI entered the game ranked fourth in the Horizon League but took down the number three team, Youngstown State handing them their second #HLWBB loss of the season. The Jags and Penguins were all tied up after the first two quarters, 32-32, but IUPUI came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring YSU 20-14 to take the 52-46 lead.

With a one-point lead and only 1:39 left to play, Natalie Andersen sunk a three to extend the Jags lead to 64-60. That went on to be the deciding basket as Youngstown State only scored one free throw to bring it within three, 64-61.

Perkins led the Jaguar offense with 18 points and six assists while Kent added 10 points and five rebounds. Jazmyn Turner totaled nine points, six rebounds and four assists while Nakaih Hunter chipped in nine points and Natalie Andersen added a team-high seven rebounds.

The Jaguars shot 46.2 percent (24-for-52) from the floor and 42.9 percent (6-for-14) from behind the arc. IUPUI outrebounded the Penguins 34 to 31.

IUPUI is now 9-8 and 5-3 in the Horizon League and will return home for two games this weekend. The Jaguars host Detroit Mercy on Friday, January 20 for a 7:00 PM tipoff and Oakland on Sunday, January 22 at 2:00 PM.