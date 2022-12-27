Women’s Basketball Earns Big Road Win at New Hampshire, 57-50





Bramanti scored ten of her season-high 16 points in the second half, including seven in the decisive fourth quarter (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

Bramanti and Kelly combine for 31 points as Skyhawk starters score all but four points to secure first Division I road win in program history

DURHAM, NH (December 3, 2022) – Stonehill College got December started with a bang, notching the first NCAA Division I road win in program history with a 57-50 decision over the University of New Hampshire in a non-conference Women’s basketball Matchup at Lundholm Gymnasium this afternoon.

Fifth-year Emily Bramanti and senior Mia Kelly each notched season-bests and combined for 31 points to lead Stonehill to the win. Bramanti scored ten of her season-high 16 points in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter alone, connecting on 5-of-9 three-pointers to go with three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kelly scored 12 of her season-best 15 points in the first half, including eight in the opening quarter, on 6-of-14 shooting, with a season-high six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Stonehill’s starters accounted for all but four of its points in the contest, with the defense limiting New Hampshire to 31.6-percent shooting, including 2-for-17 in the fourth quarter and 0-for-9 from deep over the final 20 minutes.

Freshman Breezie Williams led New Hampshire with a double-double as the Lone Wildcat in double-figures with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Leaders

Stonehill

Bramanti: 16 points (5-for-9 threes), three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kelly: 15 points (6-for-14), six rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Maddie Loder Postgrad, Guard: Nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

New Hampshire

Williams: 13 points (5-for-12), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Avery O’Connor Freshman, Guard: Nine points, seven rebounds, assist.

Adara Groman Junior, Guard: Nine points, four rebounds.





Kelly scored eight first quarter points on her way to 12 first half points and a season-best 15 for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

How it Happened

New Hampshire scored the last seven points of a back-and-forth opening quarter, sparked by a three-point play by Groman, to take a five-point lead (19-14) into the second.

Stonehill opened the second quarter with three-straight three-pointers by Loder, Bramanti and sophomore Maureen Stapleton to reclaim the lead (23-20) after the Stapleton Trey less than three minutes in.

to reclaim the lead (23-20) after the Stapleton Trey less than three minutes in. UNH pulled even when Williams split two free-throws with 6:32 left in the half, but Stonehill reeled off five-straight to grab a five-point cushion (28-23) after a layup from the fifth-year Sophie Glidden with 3:37 on the clock.

with 3:37 on the clock. UNH was back within two (28-26) with a three-point play from the junior Paige Cote with 1:52 remaining in the half, when Stonehill scored four-straight to open a six-point lead (32-26) with 53-seconds left, that was answered by a Williams triple at the last second to bring the Wildcats back within five (34-29) at the break.

with 1:52 remaining in the half, when Stonehill scored four-straight to open a six-point lead (32-26) with 53-seconds left, that was answered by a Williams triple at the last second to bring the Wildcats back within five (34-29) at the break. Loder opened the second half with a three-pointer and then a second triple by the postgrad had Stonehill up eight (39-31) two minutes in.

Williams scored off her own steal, but Bramanti struck from long range for a nine-point lead (42-33) at the Midway point of the third.

Stonehill stretched its lead to ten (45-35) with a three-point play from Glidden with 4:27 remaining in the quarter, but UNH scored the final seven points of the frame to pull back within a possession (46-44) after a layup by freshman Karolina Andersson with six seconds left.

with six seconds left. Williams pulled UNH even (46-46) with a layup 1:13 into the fourth, but Stonehill wouldn’t surrender the lead, answering with a Bramanti three-pointer a minute later.

Groman had a chance to give UNH the lead with 3:16 to play, but split her free-throw attempts to draw the Wildcats level once again (50-50)

UNH wouldn’t score again, though, missing its last six shots and adding a turnover, while Kelly followed with a layup and then Bramanti connected with her fifth three of the game to Restore a five-point lead for Stonehill with 1:33 remaining and seal the win.

Noteworthy

This afternoon marked the first ever meeting between the two programs and was Stonehill’s second matchup with an America East Squad in a week.

Glidden finished as a +13 for the game, chipping in eight points, six rebounds, two assists and a career-high three blocked shots.

Stonehill finished shooting 39.2-percent from the floor, including 40% from beyond the arc with a season-high ten Threes (10-for-25), connecting on 50-percent (8-for-16) of its shots in the second quarter, including 3-for-6 from deep.

Stonehill turned the ball over just 11 times, finishing with a 15-10 edge in points off.

Loder shared the team lead with her season-high four assists.

Up Next

Stonehill (2-6, 0-0 NEC) is back in action on Thursday, when it visits College of the Holy Cross at 7 pm The Skyhawks next home game is Wednesday, December 14, when they host UAlbany at Merkert Gym at 6 pm New Hampshire (3-6, 0-0 America East) hosts Wagner College on Monday at 7 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.