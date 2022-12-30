Women’s Basketball Drops WAC Opener

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s basketball team dropped the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener to the New Mexico State University Aggies 67-59 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (6-6, 0-1 WAC) with 23 points, a career-high six rebounds, a season-high four assists and a season-high tying two steals. She hit a career-high tying 14 free throws in 15 attempts, making her first 11. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds. Freshman Charlotte O’Keefe recorded a career-high four blocks with six points and four rebounds. Junior Tiffany McGarity scored six points with five rebounds and two assists. Junior Mele Kailahi finished with five points and six rebounds.

Shania Harper led the Aggies (6-7, 1-0) with 14 points and four rebounds. Molly Kaiser scored 12 points with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Tayelin Grays scored nine points with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

The Vaqueros led 6-2 on a Dorsey jumper in the opening minutes before the Aggies responded with a 13-0 run to take the lead. The Vaqueros scored five of the final seven points, including a Kailahi layup, to pull within 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Aggies scored first in the second quarter, but the Vaqueros responded with an 11-4 run, capped by a Dorsey 3-point play, to pull within 23-22. The Aggies answered with a 9-2 run to take a 32-24 Halftime lead.

The Vaqueros hit five of their first eight shots in the third quarter to outscore the Aggies 10-6 and pull within 38-34 on an Ogayemi layup. The Aggies responded with a 10-4 run to push their lead to 48-38 at the end of the quarter.

The Vaqueros opened the fourth quarter with a 13-4 run to climb within 52-51 with 5:28 remaining, but Kaiser responded with a 3, a jumper and a layup, and then after a Dorsey free throw, another layup to push the game out of reach.

UTRGV hosts Seattle U on Saturday at 2 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. The party starts in Vaquero Village at 1 pm

Fans unable to attend in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

Support UTRGV Women’s Basketball | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube