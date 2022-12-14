Women’s Basketball drops to Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI– Jacksonville University traveled to Oxford to take on JU former Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. JU fell short 66-52.

Jacksonville came out hot early with back-to-back buckets from Seraphine Bastin and a three-pointer from Jalisa Dunlap . Makayla Edwards and Shynia Jackson continued the streak for the Dolphins. The Dolphins ended the first quarter shooting 45 percent from the field over ole miss 35 percent. KayKay Hayes started the scoring early in the second quarter with a fast break layup. The two teams battled back and forth throughout the quarter. Bastin with a pull up jumper tied the game 22-22 in the last two minutes. With seconds left on the clock, DeShari Graham drained a three-pointer to go into halftime.

Ole miss came out with energy, Edwards had an answer draining a three-pointer. The Rebels continued to extend their lead. The Dolphins struggled from the field only shooting 23 percent. In the final quarter the Rebels continued applying pressure. Bastin took over the fourth with a three-pointer, a jumper, and a layup. The Rebels executed their game plan in the last three minutes of the quarter.

Seraphine Bastin led Jacksonville with 21 points and five rebounds.

Jacksonville Returns home to take on Fort Launderale for Toys for Tots on Monday, December 19.

