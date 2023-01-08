Women’s Basketball Drops Tight Game At Monmouth
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Despite turning in its best Offensive first half in over a month, the Elon Women’s basketball team could not carry its momentum into the second, falling 64-56 on Sunday at Monmouth.
Evonna McGill scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the first half as the Phoenix (4-11, 0-4 CAA) shot 53.6% (15-for-28) from the field. Raven Preston fell just short of her fourth double-double with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and Lenaejha Evans rounded out Elon’s double-digit scorers with 13 points.
Brianna Tinsley led the Hawks (8-7, 3-1) with 20 points, including 17 in the second half. Belle Kranbuhl pulled in a team-high seven rebounds as Monmouth outrebounded the Phoenix 39-30.
THE RUNDOWN
- Elon came out hot offensively, making five of its first seven shots to secure an 11-9 lead. The Hawks used a 9-2 run to go up 18-13, but a quick 6-0 spurt by McGill and Preston – who combined for 17 first-quarter points – helped the Phoenix eventually end the period tied at 19.
- With 7:13 left in the second quarter, Tinsley made a 3-pointer to give Monmouth a 24-23 lead, its first of the period. Elon responded with an 8-2 run, though, and eventually entered Halftime up 31-28. The halftime lead marked Phoenix’s first since Dec. 2, 2022, at Howard.
- Coming out of the break, Elon scored five of the first six points of the third period to earn its largest lead of 36-29. Tinsley then got hot, scoring seven straight points to tie the game at 36. The Phoenix answered with a run 5-0 run to go back up five, but the Hawks scored 11 of the last 13 points of the quarter to go into the fourth up 47-43.
- Looking to keep its foot on the gas, Monmouth scored nine of the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to secure a 56-45 lead. A 6-0 run Midway through the period helped Elo pull within five, but it couldn’t get any closer, as the Hawks responded with a 6-0 run of their own to put the game away.
NOTES
- McGill’s 16 points were her most since scoring a season-high 17 on Nov. 27, 2022, at NC Central.
- McGill started 6-for-6 from the field en route to a season-high-tying eight makes.
- With 15 points, Preston upped her season scoring average to a team-best 13.2. The freshman has scored in double figures in three of her first four CAA games.
- Preston led the Phoenix in rebounding for the 10th time.
- Evans’ 13 points were her most since scoring 13 on Dec. 18, 2022, at Davidson.
- Ajia James made her second start of the season.
- Elon’s 56 points were his most since scoring 72 at Davidson.
- The Phoenix scored 38 points in the paint, its most since scoring 60 at NC Central.
UP NEXT
- Elon Returns to Schar Center to host Delaware at 7 pm Friday and Northeastern at 1 pm next Sunday.
