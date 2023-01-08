Women’s Basketball Drops Tight Game At Monmouth

Next Game: Delaware 1/13/2023 | 7 p.m Jan. 13 (Fri) / 7 pm Delaware

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Despite turning in its best Offensive first half in over a month, the Elon Women’s basketball team could not carry its momentum into the second, falling 64-56 on Sunday at Monmouth.

Evonna McGill scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the first half as the Phoenix (4-11, 0-4 CAA) shot 53.6% (15-for-28) from the field. Raven Preston fell just short of her fourth double-double with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and Lenaejha Evans rounded out Elon’s double-digit scorers with 13 points.

Brianna Tinsley led the Hawks (8-7, 3-1) with 20 points, including 17 in the second half. Belle Kranbuhl pulled in a team-high seven rebounds as Monmouth outrebounded the Phoenix 39-30.

Elon came out hot offensively, making five of its first seven shots to secure an 11-9 lead. The Hawks used a 9-2 run to go up 18-13, but a quick 6-0 spurt by McGill and Preston – who combined for 17 first-quarter points – helped the Phoenix eventually end the period tied at 19.

With 7:13 left in the second quarter, Tinsley made a 3-pointer to give Monmouth a 24-23 lead, its first of the period. Elon responded with an 8-2 run, though, and eventually entered Halftime up 31-28. The halftime lead marked Phoenix’s first since Dec. 2, 2022, at Howard.

Coming out of the break, Elon scored five of the first six points of the third period to earn its largest lead of 36-29. Tinsley then got hot, scoring seven straight points to tie the game at 36. The Phoenix answered with a run 5-0 run to go back up five, but the Hawks scored 11 of the last 13 points of the quarter to go into the fourth up 47-43.

Looking to keep its foot on the gas, Monmouth scored nine of the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to secure a 56-45 lead. A 6-0 run Midway through the period helped Elo pull within five, but it couldn’t get any closer, as the Hawks responded with a 6-0 run of their own to put the game away.

McGill’s 16 points were her most since scoring a season-high 17 on Nov. 27, 2022, at NC Central.

McGill started 6-for-6 from the field en route to a season-high-tying eight makes.

With 15 points, Preston upped her season scoring average to a team-best 13.2. The freshman has scored in double figures in three of her first four CAA games.

Preston led the Phoenix in rebounding for the 10th time.

Evans’ 13 points were her most since scoring 13 on Dec. 18, 2022, at Davidson.

Ajia James made her second start of the season.

made her second start of the season. Elon’s 56 points were his most since scoring 72 at Davidson.

The Phoenix scored 38 points in the paint, its most since scoring 60 at NC Central.

