Women’s Basketball Drops Region Battle to #5 Ashland

INDIANAPOLIS – The UIndy Women’s basketball team was defeated 87-49 by No. 5-ranked Ashland on Sunday afternoon at Nicoson Hall. With the loss, the Hounds fall to 0-2 on the season, while the Eagles climb up to 2-0.

Freshman Jada Patton emerged as the team’s leading scorer with 11 points off the bench. Ilani Williams-Harris was right behind with seven points of her own.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ashland came strong out of the gate, forcing double-digit UIndy turnovers and a 1-of-12 shooting mark in the first quarter, which helped the visitors build an 18-point lead. The Hounds were able to cut the deficit down to 12 at one point in the second quarter thanks to a productive 9-4 scoring run, but the Eagles stayed strong and led comfortably by 19 heading into halftime.

In the first half, UIndy successfully out-rebounded the Eagles by nine but committed seven more turnovers and allowed 21 points off turnovers. In just a 22.9 percent shooting effort as a team (8-35), four different Hounds had four points to lead the Squad in the scoring column.

Ashland opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-point play opportunities which spiraled into an 8-0 scoring run to set the second-half tone inside Nicoson Hall. The Eagles kept their foot on the gas and completely dominated the final 20 minutes, outscoring UIndy by 19 to lock up the convincing win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-Indy shot just 22.7 percent from the field (15-66) while Ashland went 54.2 percent (32-59).

-Ashland forced UIndy into 24 turnovers while the Hounds forced the Eagles into 22 of their own.

– The Greyhounds finished ice cold from downtown, shooting just 4-of-20 from behind the arc.

– The Eagles notched 48 of their 87 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

UIndy is set to welcome Hillsdale to Nicoson Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for a 5 pm tip.