Women’s Basketball Drops Narrow Matchup with Eagles

Next Game: at the University of Tennessee at Martin 1/26/2023 | 5:30 PM Jan. 26 (Thu) / 5:30 PM at University of Tennessee at Martin History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaking six-point game to Morehead State on Saturday afternoon, falling in a 66-72 loss in Hyland Arena.

“Today was a special day as we honored our Women’s basketball alumni,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “I want to thank all the women and their families who came back to campus. I feel our team played in a way that made our alumni proud! Go Lions!”

GAME OVERVIEW

The injury-ridden Lions, who would only see action from six players today, outpaced the Eagles from the jump, kicking off the game with some impressive shooting. Alana Striverson led the way and heated up in the early minutes of the game, stringing together three three-pointers in a row. The sophomore would end the quarter with 11 total points, playing a huge part in the Lions’ 58.8% field goal percentage and 60.0% from outside the three-point line in that first quarter.

Lindenwood was leading 23-14 at the top of the second quarter, but Morehead greatly cleaned up their Offensive game, outshooting the Lions’ percentage-wise for the next 10 minutes. They began to close the gap and would continue to do so until the final seconds before halftime, only giving Lindenwood the narrow 37-35 advantage heading into the locker room.

Both teams’ Offensive statistics decreased greatly in the third quarter, really putting the pressure on sharp defense in order to succeed. The Lions gripped onto their lead, regardless, still out in front at the conclusion of the third by a score of 53-49.

The Lions shot well in the fourth, compiling a 41.7% from the floor. Morehead was able to knock down crucial baskets in the final minutes of the game, however, and that would ultimately be the difference maker despite strong games from all six Lindenwood Athletes that played.

Striverson drained eight more points in the fourth to lead the way offensively again for the Lions, and would go on to be the leading scorer of the night with her outstanding 24 point effort. This broke the previous single-game high in the points category this season, which was set by Mary McGrath when she dropped 22 against Cincinnati in the Lions’ home opener. Striverson was also just one point away from tying her career high of 25 points, which she reached last year on Feb. 14 against Missouri S&T.

McGrath had another impressive game, knocking down 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, making her the team’s leading rebounder for the day. This effort also set a new single-game high on the boards this season, which was previously 10 total rebounds, also set by McGrath. The Arlington Heights, Illinois native also had the most assists for the Lions with four total, being a key part in all areas of the Lions’ successes against the Eagles.

Another Lion who scored in double digits today was Devin Fuhring who knocked down 13 points and also grabbed seven total rebounds. Brooke Woodyard reached a new career-milestone defensively, scooping up eight rebounds to give her the second best number on the boards against the Eagles.

GAME LEADERS

Alana Striverson – 24 P, 3 A, 1 ST

Mary McGrath – 17 P, 11 RB, 4 A, 1 ST

Devin Fuhring – 13 P, 7 RB, 3 A, 1 ST

UP NEXT

The Lions will return to hit the road next to take on the UT-Martin Skyhawks on Thursday night at 5:30 pm