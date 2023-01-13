Women’s Basketball Drops Midweek Matchup at SEMO

Next Game: at SIUE 1/14/2023 | 3:00 P.M Jan. 14 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at SIUE History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team lost to the SEMO Redhawks in a 45-68 final score on Thursday night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“We started slow, and that is hard to come back from,” said Head Coach Katie Falco . “We need to find ways to be more consistent, and Saturday is our next opportunity to do so.”

GAME OVERVIEW

The Redhawks, although seemingly even on paper with their similar 0-4 OVC mark to the Lions, came out strong on their home floor, holding Lindenwood scoreless until the last minute of the first quarter. Devin Fuhring broke the drought with a free throw, but SEMO would still lead by 16 at this point. After knocking in her second free thow, Mary McGrath would account for 2 more points for the Lions, who would trail 4-21 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter would consist of plenty of catching up for the Lions, knocking down 17 more points as a group before the half. SEMO didn’t let up, however, still leading 41-21 despite Lindenwood’s push to close the gap. Mary McGrath led the way at half, putting in nine total points, while Fuhring tallied six points for the next highest-scoring performance.

Lindenwood was unable to knock down a three-pointer through the first three periods of the game, going 0-11 from behind the arc. This was uncharacteristic behavior for the Lions, who going into this game, sat atop the entire OVC in three-pointers made with 110 total. It wasn’t until 48 seconds were remaining in the third when Emily Benzschawel would finally drain Lindenwood’s first three of the night, looking to help close the gap. Things still sat at 32-55 though, making for an uphill battle for the visiting Lions in the final quarter of play.

The deficit proved to be too large for the Lions to come out of, however, and SEMO just kept their momentum Rolling until the final whistle blew. Despite the loss, however, many Lions got involved on both the scoring and rebounding fronts tonight, making for a full-team contribution. Benzschawel and McGrath would tag-team the scoring Leaderboard with nine points a piece, while Fuhring was the most active on the board Tonight with eight, which is a new season high for the Graduate senior.

Mya Davidson also reached a new level tonight, putting up a season and career-high seven points throughout her 19 minutes of play. The freshman forward also added two rebounds to her stat line.

GAME LEADERS

Mary McGrath – 9 P, 3 RB

Emily Benzschawel – 9 P, 1 RB, 1 A

Devin Fuhring – 8 P, 8 RB, 3 A, 1 ST

UP NEXT

The Lions will stay on the road for their next game, taking on the SIUE Cougars on Saturday at 3:00 pm