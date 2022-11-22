Women’s Basketball Drops Home Opener to Bearcats

Next Game: vs. Manhattan College 11/25/2022 | 12:00 (MST) (1:00 Central) Nov. 25 (Fri) / 12:00 (MST) (1:00 Central) vs. Manhattan College History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team was defeated by Cincinnati by a final score of 60-71 on Monday night in Hyland Arena.

“I am so proud of how hard we competed,” said Head Coach Katie Falco. “We never backed down. We played with a great level of toughness and confidence as a team. We are growing each day, and we will keep moving forward.”

GAME OVERVIEW

Lindenwood was dominant in the first quarter, shooting 75% from the floor as a whole throughout the entirety of the first quarter to send quite the message from the get go. Masyn McWilliams had an especially strong quarter, knocking down three three pointers in a row with just a few minutes remaining in the quarter. The Bearcats were able to barely get out in front before heading into the second, however, leading the Lions 21-24.

Cincinnati was able to hold Lindenwood to single digits in the second quarter, outscoring the home team 9-13 before the half, maintaining their slight lead despite a strong effort from the Lions all over the court.

After the half, the Lions closed things up a bit more, knocking down 13 more points as opposed to the Bearcats’ 15 points, but Lindenwood still managed to regain the lead. Despite extremely strong shooting from both McWilliams and Mary McGrath, who would end up leading Lindenwood with an impressive 22 points at the end of the night, Cincinnati still held their ground.

A single basket would separate the two teams in the fourth quarter, with the Lions adding 17 more points and the Bearcats adding 19. Lindenwood gave it their all both offensively and defensively, but a seasoned Cincinnati Squad would ultimately come out on top.

GAME LEADERS

Mary McGrath – 22 P, 6 RB, 3 A, 1 ST

Masyn McWilliams – 17 P, 5 RB, 2 A, 2 ST

UP NEXT

The Lions will head to the Grand Canyon Thanksgiving Classic this weekend to take on Manhattan College on Friday at 1:00 CST.