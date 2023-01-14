Women’s Basketball Drops Hard-Fought Game To Delaware

Next Game: Northeastern 1/15/2023 | 1 p.m Jan. 15 (Sun) / 1 pm Northeastern

ELON, NC – Ajia James led three double-digit scorers with 16 points and notched eight rebounds as part of a strong effort on the boards, but the Elon Women’s basketball team fell 71-65 to Delaware on Friday at Schar Center.

In addition to recording her most points and rebounds of the season, James set a season high with four assists. Lenaejha Evans followed her in the scoring column with 15 points, and Raven Preston posted 12 points and eight rebounds as the Phoenix (4-12, 0-5 CAA) outrebounded the Blue Hens 41-32.

Delaware (9-6, 2-2) also boasted three double-figure scorers, led by Klarke Sconiers and her game-high 19 points. Makayla Pippin and Nakiyah Mays-Prince followed her with 14 and 10, respectively, as the Blue Hens prevailed in a game that featured seven ties and eight lead changes.

THE RUNDOWN

Down 4-2 less than 90 seconds in, Elon went on a 6-0 run to seize its first lead of the game. The Blue Hens kept the contest within five points for the next five minutes, but the Phoenix closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kamryn Doty that gave Elo a 21-11 lead at the end of the period. The Phoenix shot 58.8% (10-for-17) from the field and outrebounded Delaware 14-2 in the period.

that gave Elo a 21-11 lead at the end of the period. The Phoenix shot 58.8% (10-for-17) from the field and outrebounded Delaware 14-2 in the period. The Blue Hens scored the first two points of the second quarter to pull within single digits, but Elon responded with 11 of the next 15 to secure a 32-17 lead – its largest of the game – with 4:20 left in the half. As it turned out, the Phoenix made only one more field goal the rest of the period, and behind a 6-0 run in the final 1:15, Delaware cut the deficit to 38-32 by halftime.

After both teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, the Blue Hens went on a 6-0 run to pull within one. James made a 3-pointer with 6:55 left in the period to put Elo back up four, but the Blue Hens used a 5-0 run in which they scored all their points at the free-throw line to take a 48-47 lead Delaware eventually stretched its lead to four, but the Phoenix scored six of the last eight points of the quarter to tie the score at 54.

With 8:46 left in the fourth quarter, Sconiers made a layup to hand the Blue Hens a 56-54 lead. That proved to be the largest advantage for either team over the five minutes, as the score alternated between six one-point leads and two ties. One such one-point lead came when Evans made a jumper to put the Phoenix up 61-60 with 4:30 left. But Delaware seized control from there, going on a 7-0 run to secure a 67-61 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Not to be deterred, Elon went on a 4-0 run to pull within two points with 57 seconds left, but the Pippin made a pair of layups in the final 35 seconds to put the game away.

NOTES

James’ 16 points bested her previous season high of 15, set in the Phoenix’s last home game against Hampton on Jan. 1. They also marked the second-most points of her Elo career; she scored 17 against William & Mary on March 3, 2022, and her career high of 20 came during her freshman season at Saint Peter’s.

James’ eight rebounds surpassed her previous season high of six, set on four occasions. They were her most since hauling in eight on Feb. 25, 2022, at Delaware.

James’ four assists were the most of her Phoenix career, besting her previous mark of three, set against the College of Charleston on March 11, 2022.

Evans scored in double figures for the second straight game and a team-best 10th time.

Evans made a season-high two 3-pointers.

Preston scored in double figures for the fourth time in five career CAA games.

Bria Harmon made her first career start in her 47th collegiate game.

made her first career start in her 47th collegiate game. Elon’s 65 points were his most since scoring 72 on Dec. 18, 2022, at Davidson.

The Phoenix won the battle of the boards for the 11th time this season while recording its second-most Offensive rebounds (18).

Elon attempted a season-high 28 free throws but only made 14.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will return to the Schar Center to host Northeastern at 1 pm Sunday. Several former players are expected to be in attendance and will be honored during the contest as part of the program’s alumni weekend.

