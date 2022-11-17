Women’s Basketball Drops Fordham, 70-67

Next Game: at Buffalo 11/19/2022 | 12:00 PM Nov. 19 (Sat) / 12:00 PM at Buffalo

PRINCETON – Behind four players in double figures, the Princeton Women’s Basketball Team dropped the Fordham Rams, 70-67, at Jadwin Gym.

Grace Stone tied her career high with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting while Kaitlyn Chen also dropped in 19 on 8-of-9 from the floor. Ellie Mitchell filled up the stat sheet again with a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds) and five steals. Julia Cunningham had 13 points in the win.

The Tigers scored the last six points of the first quarter and led 16-11 as the second frame started.

Stone scored seven straight points for Princeton, but the home squad could not get separation as Fordham knotted the battle at 28-all more than halfway through the quarter. The Tigers completed the first half with an 11-5 push, earning a 39-33 advantage at the break.

Fordham began the second half with a 13-4 sprint, jumping ahead, 46-43, at the halfway mark of the third stanza. Once again, the Tigers registered six consecutive points to finish off the quarter highlighted by this remarkable play by Chen …

Trailing by five, Fordham made another run, scoring 8-of-10, to take a one-point lead, 58-57, as the clock read six minutes. The two teams exchanged buckets before a huge three by Stone with three minutes left gave the home unit the advantage for good, 62-61. Chen added on to the lead while Mitchell grabbed two consecutive Offensive rebounds that wasted nearly a minute of action. The Tigers then hit five from the Charity stripe over the final 24 seconds to collect the win.

Princeton improves to 3-1 overall while Fordham drops to 2-2. The Tigers head on the road to take on Buffalo Saturday. Tip-off is set for 12 pm