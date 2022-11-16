Women’s basketball drops first road game

Next Game: vs. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 11/18/2022 | 5:30 PM Nov. 18 (Fri) / 5:30 PM vs. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire History

BEXLEY, Ohio (November 15, 2022) – One week after winning its 2022-23 season opener, the Denison University Women’s basketball dropped its first road game of the season, 71-53, at Capital University on Tuesday night inside the Capital Center.

Capital (2-0 overall) never trailed in the game, scored on each of its first five possessions and got off to a 12-0 lead to start. It was a rough first quarter for Denison (1-1), which shot only 22.2 percent (4-for-18) from the field and was 0-for-7 from three in the period.

Capital, meanwhile, added five 3-pointers in the second quarter and had at least two 3-pointers in each quarter en route to finishing 13-for-27 (48.1 percent) from long range.

Conversely, Denison was limited to only 2-for-19 (10.5 percent) from three while scoring on only one-third (20-for-60) of its field goal attempts.

The closest Denison got in the second half was to within six at 39-33 after a pair of free throws by Open Warcaba four minutes into the third quarter, but Capital immediately answered with a 3-pointer.

Then after a free throw by Brooke Toigo made it a seven-point game at 46-39 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Comets scored on each of their final four possessions of the period to grow their lead to 15 points at 55-40.

Mikaila Carpenter led all players in scoring with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting while Maddie Goodman scored 12 points and was the Lone Denison player with a 3-point make. Warcaba was next with eight points while Abigail Westmeyer added seven points and led Denison with nine rebounds.

Next up for Denison this weekend will be a trip to Holland, Michigan, for the Hope College Tournament. The Big Red will first battle against No. 13 nationally-ranked the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 5:30 pm on Friday, November 18, before taking on either No. 1 Hope College or Finlandia University on Saturday, November 19.