Women’s basketball drops final nonconference game to Murray State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team kept the rallies coming, but Murray State seemed to have an answer for each one as the Racers captured a 74-59 win over the Knights on Tuesday night in Freedom Hall.

Freshman center Gracie Merkle hit 9-of-12 shots in scoring a team-high 18 points for Bellarmine (4-9), which finished off its nonconference slate. Junior guard By Mackenzie Keel drilled five 3-pointers in scoring a season-high 17 points against the Racers (7-2).

Hannah McKay came off the bench to register a game-high 19 points for Murray State, which was coming off a huge win after triumphing over Kentucky for the first time since 1973. Katelyn Young tallied 17 points for the Racers and Jordyn Hughes added 12.

Murray State shot 51.9 percent overall, but the Racers had an exceptional second half after hitting 66.7 percent of their attempts from the field including an 8-for-10 effort in the fourth quarter. Bellarmine shot 34.3 percent for the game.

“We’re just having a hard time cashing in on open looks,” Knights Coach Chancellor Dugan said. “When you miss open layups or shots that you normally make, it’s just tough and it’s tough to keep on playing defense. Murray State did a good job. They were coming off a win over Kentucky and have only lost two games all year. They ‘re a Veteran team.’

In a sense, Bellarmine could never quite erase the effects of a first quarter in which it trailed 21-11. The teams played even in the second quarter, and Murray State had a slight 16-15 edge in the third.

Bellarmine cut an 11-point deficit in the third period to six, and later sliced ​​a 14-point hole to seven with 8:29 left in the fourth. However, Murray State, which earned a berth in the WNIT last season, responded with a 10-0 run to pull away for good.

Keelin pulled down a season-high six rebounds for Bellarmine. Merkle and senior forwards Cam Browning and Sheniqua Coatney added five boards apiece, with Merkle and Browning chipping in three blocks each. Junior guard Claire Knees collected a game-high five assists.

“We didn’t go to the boards in the first half like we should have,” Dugan said. “In the second half, we went harder and got some good boards.”

Bellarmine will open ASUN play at 1 pm (ET) Jan 2 at Jacksonville.

“It’s little things (that we’ve got to improve), but we’ve got to make that step forward,” Dugan said. “I think we’re going in the right direction. This team is very coachable. They come every day and work hard. We’ve just got to keep going forward.”

