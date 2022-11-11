Women’s Basketball Drops Contest to Razorbacks

Next Game: Lindenwood 11/15/2022 | 7 P.M Nov. 15 (Tue) / 7 PM Lindenwood History

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Women’s basketball team dropped an instate game against the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday morning, playing in front of nearly 4,500 elementary school students. Eight Sugar Bears scored in the loss.

Friday’s game marked the second-straight game in which newcomers led the team in scoring, this time freshman Parris Atkins and sophomore transfer Kinley Fisher, who each notched seven. Kierra Prim led the team on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds, with four Offensive boards.

Central Arkansas started the game forcing a pair of turnovers on the opening couple of possessions by the Razorbacks. The Sugar Bears then took the lead, scoring the first points of the game on a pair of free throws made by Siera Carter. Arkansas would stay scoreless for nearly two minutes before finally finding its first basket of the game.

Combining tough defense and getting a pair of Razorbacks in foul trouble early, Central Arkansas was able to keep the score within reach, staying within two possessions for nine minutes of the opening period. Then at the buzzer, Arkansas connected on a contested three-pointer at the buzzer, extending the lead to 16-9.

The offense struggled to keep up with the Razorbacks in the second, as Arkansas settled into a rhythm and took advantage of the size difference. After shooting just 31 percent in the first quarter, the Hogs’ second quarter percentage rose due to the emphasis on getting into the paint. On the other side, the size discrepancy forced the Sugar Bears into long shots that just wouldn’t fall. Despite kicking the ball around looking for clean shots, the Sugar Bears couldn’t keep the lead from growing, taking a 14-35 deficit into the Halftime break. On the last possession of the period, Fisher caught the ball on the left wing, and pump faked, driving into a pretty pullup jumper from the elbow with four seconds on the clock. Despite the size difference, Central Arkansas went into the break having outrebounded the Hogs 24-23, crashing the glass to the tune of six Offensive rebounds.

As the second half progressed, the size difference started to wear on the Sugar Bears, but the activity on the glass and on 50/50 balls remained as Central Arkansas continued to battle. Offensively, the Sugar Bears matched the Razorbacks field goal for field goal, but the SEC opponent paraded to the line on their home floor, taking advantage of the freebies to widen the gap before the fourth quarter.

Central Arkansas came out hot to start the final period, connecting on back-to-back Threes by Kayla Mitchell and Fisher, pumping some energy back into the team and firing up the bench. Although the momentum was short-lived, the Sugar Bears would scrap and fight until the final buzzer, with Atkins finishing off the scoring with a layup with the clock under a minute.

The Sugar Bears now turn and prepare for their home opener next Tuesday against Lindenwood, playing on Scottie Pippen Court for the first time this season. Tip-off against the Lions is set for 7 pm at the Farris Center.