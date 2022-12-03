Women’s Basketball drops conference opener to RMU

Next Game: Youngstown State 12/4/2022 | 4 PM ESPN+ December 04 (Sun) / 4 PM Youngstown State

DAYTON — The Wright State’s Women’s basketball program dropped its Horizon League opener to Robert Morris 68-47 on Friday night inside the Nutter Center.

Isabelle Bolender scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting to pace the Raiders (1-5, 0-1 HL) in the loss. Kacee Baumhower and Makiya Miller scored seven points apiece, while Bryce Nixon had six points, five rebounds, and two steals. Channing Chappell added six points on a pair of 3-pointers.

WSU finished the night shooting 41 percent (16-of-51) from the floor, which included a season-low 3-pointers on 23 attempts (26.1%). The Colonials (6-1, 1-0 HL) also struggled from the field with a 40.7% shooting percentage but held a 45-27 advantage in rebounds and a 23-11 edge in points off turnovers.

The conference Matchup was tight early on, as a Makiya Miller layup closed WSU’s deficit to 11-10 with 3:25 left in the opening quarter. Robert Morris answered back with a 12-2 run to push its lead to 23-12 by the end of quarter one.

Wright State trailed 28-14 at the 7:18 minute mark of the second quarter but responded with a 10-2 run to reduce the RMU edge to 30-24 with 4:09 to go in the half. The Raiders kept their deficit to single digits, going into Halftime down 37-29.

Bolender kept WSU within striking range with 11 of her 13 overall points in the first half. The Raiders also made their presence known down low in the period with a 14-8 scoring advantage in points in the paint.

Nixon knocked down a 3-pointer at the 7:08 minute mark of the third quarter to reduce the Raider deficit to 39-34. However, Robert Morris pushed its lead to 46-36 with 3:17 left in the third quarter and led by double digits for the rest of the way.

The Raiders were limited to two field goals in the fourth quarter, while Robert Morris finished the game on a 14-3 run.

RMU had three players score in double figures, led by Phoenix Gedeon with 15 points and 19 rebounds.

The Raiders will continue their conference-opening weekend on Sunday against Youngstown State. Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+.